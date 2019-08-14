PASSIONATE MACHINE Comes to Melbourne Fringe

Remember PE kit. Cancel free trial. Call mum. Everyone writes instructions to their future selves. But what happens if the future starts writing back? Join Doctor Rosy Carrick as she brings her multi award-winning play over from the UK to find out...

Pipping Jodie Whittaker to the post as the world's first female time travelling doctor, Rosy debuted this hilarious, poignant and truly mind-bending show at the 2018 Brighton Fringe UK, where it won the coveted Best New Play Award, and Edinburgh Festival, where it walked away with the Infallibles Award for Theatrical Excellence.

Rosy Carrick has to build a time machine - because her future self has already done so and is now stuck 100 years in the past after a failed mission to save Russian revolutionary poet Vladimir Mayakovsky from committing suicide. Given that her knowledge of quantum physics is limited to the works of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rosy must summon the help of science's greatest minds if she is to rewrite history and save herself...

Darting playfully between multiple narratives, this complex, emotional and monumentally geeky performance explores the realities of time travel and self-determination - taking in Bowie, motherhood, #metoo and some most heinous hangovers along the way. The narrative is told as a true story, weaving itself into real-life events until fact and fiction become indistinguishable. The magical realism of Passionate Machine does not require a suspension of disbelief - it invokes one.

Set against the questionable theoretical framework of all your favourite time travel movies, Passionate Machine is a playful, intelligent and searingly honest story about obsession, salvation and finding yourself - literally.

Passionate Machine is directed by Kate Bonna, Fringe First winner and recipient of Most Promising New Playwright award at the 2018 Off West End Awards for All The Things I Lied About.

Passionate Machine has been touring the UK throughout 2019, and comes to Melbourne Fringe for one week only!

ROSY CARRICK is a writer, performer and translator based in Brighton, England. Her eccentric style and forceful imagery have won her international acclaim, as well as firmly cementing her place as one of the UK's most unusual and exciting contemporary poets. Rosy has a PhD on the poetry of Vladimir Mayakovsky, and has published two books of his work in translation: Volodya (Enitharmon, 2015) and Vladimir Ilyich Lenin (Smokestack, 2017). Rosy is host and co-curator of several UK festival stages, including the Glastonbury Festival Poetry Stage. Her debut poetry collection Chokey was published in 2018 by Burning Eye Books.

Rosy is an entertaining, witty and erudite interviewee. Contact her directly for availabilities.

