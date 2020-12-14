Orchestras and Opera Companies in Australia Remain Hopeful For 2021

Orchestras and opera companies across Australia have been some of the hardest hit organizations amidst the health crisis. However, they are remaining hopeful of a brighter future, ABC reports.

About a third of arts jobs in Australia have disappeared this year, but it seems that in-person performances will be able to soon return.

"Everyone has come together with new ideas, new ways to adapt, new things to focus on," said Emma McGrath, the concert master with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra (TSO). "So the audience is really going to see a lot of that process next year, a lot of the fruits of our labours."

TSO chief executive Caroline Sharpen said Tasmanian talent will be the focus of the company's 2021 season.

"TSO musicians will be featured in almost every concert so it's a complete game change ... to have [Tasmanian talent] front and centre of everything we do is probably a first for us," she said.

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) chief conductor in residence Benjamin Northey believes that the government needs to support the arts in order for them to flourish once more.

"The arts in Australia is in an existential crisis. It's always tough for the arts, and in a pandemic now it's going to push organisations over the edge," he said. "The major performing arts organisations are not immune to that either, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at the moment are battling for their survival."

MSO's 2021 season will celebrate Australian artists - including MSO members - and Australian music, as well as Melbourne's diversity and Australia's Indigenous heritage.

"When we're standing up on stage the orchestra will be standing up at the beginning of the concert looking at the audience and that'll be one of the most special moments of my career," he said.

