Opera Australia Names Matilda Moran and Bianca Bruce as Stepsisters in CINDERELLA

Lyndon Terracini for Opera Australia and John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia today announced the two talented actors who will feature as Cinderella's stepsisters in one of the most beautiful musicals of all time. The TonyÂ® Award-winning Broadway production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will open at Melbourne's Regent Theatre from 20 May, with a season at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from 23 October.

Matilda Moran will play Gabrielle, the stepsister who is at first aligned with her materialistic mother and sister, but whose kindness and thoughtful nature emerge as she is affected by Ella and falls in love with poor revolutionary Jean-Michel. A WAAPA graduate, Matilda has played Fantine in Les MisÃ©rables, Gussie in Merrily We Roll Along, Kate in Titanic: the Musical and Patty Simcox in The Original Grease.

Bianca Bruce has been cast as stepsister Charlotte who is loud, brash, deeply self-involved, and delights in being cocky. Bianca was most recently seen as Pam in the Australian tour of 50 Shades! The Musical Parody and in the critically acclaimed Music of the Night - The Songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber. Previously, she appeared as Camila in the Australian Premiere of In the Heights, as Ethel in Memphis the Musical, and made her television debut in How To Stay Married on Channel 10.

Matilda and Bianca join the cast of this lavish production, alongside Shubshri Kandiah (Aladdin, Fangirls) as Ella (Cinderella); Ainsley Melham (Merrily We Roll Along, Aladdin) as Prince Topher; Silvie Paladino (Mamma Mia!, Les MisÃ©rables) as Marie, the Fairy Godmother; Tina Bursill (TV's Doctor Doctor, Wentworth) as Madame, Ella's stepmother, and Todd McKenney (The Boy From Oz, Shrek) as the Lord Chancellor, Sebastian. Daniel Belle (My Fair Lady, Les MisÃ©rables) plays Lord Pinkleton, the second-in-command in the Royal household, while Josh Gardiner (Billy Elliot, Rent) is Jean-Michel, the poor revolutionary who is in love with Gabrielle. Completing the cast will be William Brougham, Mackenzie Dunn, Danielle Evrat, Luke Haberecht, Matthew Jenson, Lauren Jimmieson, Leah Lim, Rubin Matters, Joshua Russell, Greta Sherriff, Lewis Shilvock, Suzanne Steele, Tom Struik, Daniel Szesiong Todd, Alexis van Maanen, Dean Vince, Daniel Wijngaarden, Erica Wild and Emily Wood.

John Frost and Lyndon Terracini said, "We're thrilled that Matilda and Bianca are joining this outstanding cast, led by Shubshri, Ainsley, Silvie, Tina and Todd, and we know they are going to relish bringing this much-loved story to life. Cinderella is one of Rodgers & Hammerstein's greatest scores and this production with beautiful orchestrations, magnificent costumes and sets, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love from the classic story, will have audiences clamouring for more. Make sure you get a ticket soon!"

New tickets for this glorious and uplifting Broadway production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella have just gone on sale in Melbourne. It is now selling through to 26 June 2022, while the Sydney season is on sale through to 13 November 2022. With its fresh new take on the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella combines the story's classic elements - the glass slippers, pumpkin, a beautiful masked ball and more - along with some surprising twists. More than just a pretty face with the right shoe size, this Cinderella is a contemporary figure living in a fairytale setting. A spirited young woman with savvy and soul, she not only fights for her own dreams, but forces the prince to open his eyes to the world around him and realise his dreams too.

The stage version of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella made its long-awaited Broadway debut in January 2013, featuring a new book by Douglas Carter Beane and direction by Mark Brokaw, and it ran for two years. Mr. Beane's book blends masterfully with the musical's cherished score, with songs including In My Own Little Corner, Impossible/It's Possible, Ten Minutes Ago and Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful? Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is a romantic and exciting experience for anyone who's ever had a dream. Waitlist now to be the first to buy tickets here.

SEASON DETAILS

MELBOURNE

Venue: Regent Theatre, Collins Street, Melbourne

Season: From 20 May 2022

Performance Times: Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm, Tues 24 May only

7:30pm

Prices: From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100

SYDNEY

Venue: Sydney Lyric Theatre, The Star

Season: From 23 October 2022

Performance Times: Tues-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm (Performance times vary weekly)

Prices: From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100

Photo Credits: David Hooley