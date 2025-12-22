Arts Centre Melbourne Unveils School Holiday Workshops For January

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arts Centre Melbourne has announced its School Holiday Workshops program for January, offering a range of hands-on creative sessions designed for parents and children to attend together. The program spans multiple performing arts disciplines, including music, dance, theatre, magic, and audio storytelling.

The workshops are intended for children across a variety of age groups and will take place throughout January at Arts Centre Melbourne. Tickets are now available through the venue’s website.

School Holiday Workshops

The Magic Workshop will take place on January 6, 7, 12, 19, and 20 and is recommended for participants ages 8 to 10. Led by magician Lee Cohen, the workshop introduces foundational magic techniques and performance principles.

Art GPT will be offered on January 7 and January 9 for participants ages 10 to 14. The workshop explores artificial intelligence and creative practice through interactive activities designed for young learners and their caregivers.

Instant Rockstar will be held on January 8 and January 10 for participants ages 8 to 14. The workshop includes a visit to the Australian Music Vault, a photo session, and collaborative song creation.

Enter Stage Left will take place on January 13 and January 15 for participants ages 10 to 14. The one-day workshop guides participants through writing, designing, rehearsing, and performing an original play.

L2R: Hip Hop Dance will be offered on January 14, with sessions for ages 5 to 7 at 10:00 a.m. and ages 8 to 12 at 11:30 a.m. The workshop is led by Harel and Tracey “TRACE” Trinh of L2R and focuses on rhythm, movement, and dance fundamentals.

L2R AfroDance will take place on January 16, with sessions for ages 5 to 7 at 10:00 a.m. and ages 8 to 12 at 11:30 a.m. The workshop is led by Monique Nightingale and Urlik Iradukunda and explores Afro-Beats choreography and cultural dance traditions.

Words From The Wireless x The Whale will be held on January 20 and January 21. Participants will create a short audio storytelling project inspired by The Whale, a large-scale installation located on the Arts Centre Melbourne Forecourt.

The School Holiday Workshops program is supported by donors to Arts Centre Melbourne and Ticketek.

Tickets

Tickets for Arts Centre Melbourne’s School Holiday Workshops are available at artscentremelbourne.com.au.

