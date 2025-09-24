OZ: THE CIRQUE EXPERIENCE Premieres in Melbourne in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An all-new theatrical experience will premiere for the first time in Melbourne, from Saturday 4 October. Starring world-class circus artists alongside mainstage musical theatre performers, this is the story you know reinvented with breathtaking stunts, killer songs and a modern twist – perfect for all ages.



Vibrant musical theatre talent Elena Atanasovski (Footloose: The Musical) will star as Dorothy, with world-touring artist Dan Price (Cirque du Soleil, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Tinman, and Bede Nash (Circus Oz) as Scarecrow.

The enigmatic Wizard will be played by multi-skilled circus, dance, theatre and music performer Jonathan Nash-Daly, who was recently the comedian host at Brisbane's iconic Pink Flamingo cabaret club.

From gravity-defying acrobatics and dazzling tricks to stunning design and jaw-dropping effects, Oz: The Cirque Experience is a kaleidoscopic collision of performance and play – Oz like you've never seen it before.

Here circus meets story, fantasy dances with reality, and nothing is ever quite as it seems. Will Dorothy outsmart the Wizard and the Wicked Witch of the West? Whether you're chasing heart, brains, courage, or just a damn good time – Oz is calling.

Other cast include Luke Blaze as The Illusionist, who has wowed audiences at world class venues, Jordan Twigg (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Footloose The Musical) as The Wicked Witch, Hannah Gardiner (Priscilla: The Musical) as Glinda the Good Witch, with Conor Putland (Friends! The Musical Parody, Grease The Musical), Zoe Rose (Cruel Intentions: The Musical) and Jessica Cannizzaro making up the ensemble.

VIP Experiences with themed cocktails and high teas have been programmed, elevating the event into a multi-sensory feast.

Dress for a world of wonder, grab your friends, and prepare for an experience that will leave you spellbound.