ORACLE Comes to The Princess Theatre This March

From the creative team behind the award-winning MATADOR and the critically acclaimed MANSION, comes a fusion of circus, burlesque, dance & contemporary storytelling: ORACLE - and it is one for the gods! After a premiere season in Melbourne it comes to the Princess Theatre for a strictly limited season 24 to 27 March 2022.



Since the beginning of time, humankind, gods and goddesses alike, have all looked up to the stars in an attempt to draw meaning from the Universe. In doing so, prophecies, myths and tales have been told; tales of monsters, mermaids and other mythical creatures. Of powerful goddesses, and vengeful gods, of heroes and beautiful maidens. Tales of a decadent time, of love and lust, of bravery and sacrifice. Tales and legends that birthed the star constellations of the Zodiac signs we know today.



Delivering these prophecies and myths, a maiden - a warrior, a saviour and an empath, a beauty robbed of sight but blessed with vision. The voice of the gods, the light in the dark. She is ORACLE.



Let ORACLE and her haunting, powerhouse vocals guide you through the 12 zodiac myths, explored thematically through live vocals, world class circus acts, mesmerizing aerials, steamy burlesque numbers, interlaced with ballet, contemporary and commercial dance.

With a diverse, talented and let's face it downright attractive cast of 18 performers, ORACLE brings you elite specialty acts and choreography, set to an epic soundtrack of classic anthems, hit songs, ballads, covers and cinematic masterpieces. The handmade costumes, providing an injection of high fashion into the mix, pay homage to some of the biggest names of the fashion world.



ORACLE creator Bass Fam said, "It is nothing short of a miracle that we have reached this point. This show was set to be performed in July/August 2020 but we had to cancel due to the pandemic. We had to recast and re-audition and find a new venue. And then cancel & postpone auditions due to lockdowns - it has been quite the journey. Now we have a stunning cast of 18 performers from all around Australia, performing tales of zodiac mythology that have inspired me from a young age."