Apr. 19, 2021  

New Seats On Sale for THE WEDDING SINGER Melbourne Premiere

Following standing ovations, widespread acclaim and sell-out shows in Adelaide, the Australian professional premiere of the hilarious hit Broadway musical The Wedding Singer, will open its Melbourne season in less than two weeks on 1 May, at The Athenaeum Theatre.

With the season already extended from four weeks to six, and thanks to the recent announcement that Melbourne theatres can return to 100% capacity, new seats are now available.

Tickets are selling like leg-warmers in an 80s winter: be sure to get in quick before the best seats are gone!

After Melbourne, the tour will continue to the Gold Coast's Home of the Arts from 16-26 June, and Sydney's State Theatre from 1 July. Tickets are already selling with strength of an '80s power ballad via HOTA (Gold Coast) and Ticketmaster in Sydney.


