New Queens Set For SIX THE MUSICAL in Australia

SIX the Musical has confirmed its new Australian cast! The Tony Award-winning electrifying musical enjoyed record-breaking seasons across the country and now, following demand and anticipation, SIX will reign again at Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre from 2nd August 2024, the Theatre Royal Sydney from 25th October 2024 and at QPAC’s Playhouse in Brisbane from 2nd January 2025.

SIX tells the extraordinary story of the six wives of King Henry VIII who step out of the shadow of their infamous husband and reclaim their own narratives. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, this modern pop-inspired musical brings these historical figures to life, portraying them as fierce and influential pop stars in their own right. Audiences are taken on a journey through the lives of Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr, each telling their own story and reclaiming their own narrative.

Taking on the role of Henry VIII’s first wife, the sassy Catherine of Aragon, will be Kimberley Hodgson fresh from playing the iconic role of Anita in Handa’sWest Side Story. Kimberley has also graced stages in recent Australian productions of Miss Saigon, Mary Poppins and Frozen.

Joining the cast as the rule breaking second wife Anne Boleyn will be WAAPA graduate Deirdre Khoo who has just completed the acclaimed 50thAnniversary Australian Tour of The Rocky Horror Show playing Janet Weiss.

Loren Hunter returns to the role of the loyal third wife Jane Seymour having blown audiences away across Australia in previous tours. SIX has enhanced her unfaltering musical theatre career including roles in Strictly Ballroom the Musical and King Kong the Musical.

The independent Anna of Cleves will be played by Zelia Rose Kitoko. Zelia is a multifaceted actor, singer, dancer, and solo creative artist having toured worldwide with Dita Von Teese’s acclaimed touring review and made her musical theatre debut in the Australian production of Hamilton in 2020.

The role of the playful fifth wife, Katherine Howard will once again be played by Chelsea Dawson. Chelsea made an incredible impact in the role on the most recent tour of SIX across Australia and has since understudied the lead role of Sophie in the Australian tour of MAMMA MIA! the Musical.

Giorgia Kennedy joins the cast in the role of the empowering Catherine Parr. Giorgia’s previous musical theatre roles include understudying the lead role of Juliet in & Juliet and also understudying the lead role of Frankie in Jagged Little Pill.

Joining the SIX Australian Queens are the extremely talented swings made up of Gabriella Boumford, Thalia Smith, and returning Dance Captain/SwingChiara Assetta and Resident Choreographer/ Assistant to the Director/ Alternate Swing Cristina D’Agostino. Also supported by the SIX on stage band including Music Director / Keys Claire Healy, Assistant Music Director / Keys Heidi Maguire, Kathryn Stammers on Drums, Danielle Colligan on Guitar and Ann Metry on Bass. This new and exciting company commence rehearsals in July under the helm of Australian Associate Director Sharon Millerchip leading the team once again.

In crowning the new Queens, producer Lousie Withers said, “SIX has seen incredible anticipation and demand from fans which was a major force to bring the global phenomenal back to our stages. The same anticipation exists regarding who will be crowned the SIX Australian Queens, and we are now thrilled to present these incredible and dynamic performers. We know the fans will join us in being excited to welcome them into the Queendom and see them all step into the roles of the Ex-Wives.”

The smash-hit musical, SIX, continues its unstoppable journey as it captivates audiences around the globe with its innovative and empowering take on history. Since its premiere in 2017, SIX has become a cultural phenomenon, redefining the boundaries of musical theatre and engaging audiences of all ages.

Since its debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, SIX has received widespread critical acclaim, leaving audiences enthralled by its infectious energy, catchy tunes, and empowering message. It swiftly moved to the West End, taking London by storm, and has continued to garner international recognition with productions in Australia, Canada, the United States, Europe and South Korea.

Each year SIX is seen by over 3.5 million people worldwide and currently has over 1.5 million followers on social media across the world. The show has received over 32 million views on TikTok alone, and the original Studio Cast Recording has been certified gold and been streamed over 600 million times. SIXhas won 35 major international awards, including two Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Costume Design, and a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. Notably SIX author and Co-Director Lucy Moss is the youngest female-identifying person to direct a Broadway musical in over 40 years.

What sets SIX apart is its ability to resonate with diverse audiences and breathe new life into historical storytelling. With its cleverly crafted lyrics and contemporary sound, the musical effortlessly bridges the gap between the past and the present, appealing to both theatre enthusiasts and those new to the genre. It has become a cultural touchstone, inspiring fans to embrace their own strength and celebrate the triumphs and struggles of these remarkable women.

Moreover, SIX has made a significant impact in the digital realm, creating a vibrant online community of devoted fans, lovingly referred to as the ‘Queendom'. Its infectious songs and empowering themes have sparked viral trends on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, with fans passionately sharing their love for the show through fan art, cover performances, and heartfelt discussions.

As SIX continues its global journey, it cements its place as a groundbreaking musical that pushes boundaries and inspires audiences of all ages. It’s a high-octane, fun-filled 80 minutes of mega-watt entertainment.

SIX the Musical has book, lyrics and music by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. It is directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and choregraphed byCarrie-Anne Ingrouille. Set Design is by Emma Bailey, Costume Design is by Gabriella Slade, Lighting Design is by Tim Deiling and Sound Design is byPaul Gatehouse. The Orchestrator is Tom Curran and Musical Supervisor is Joe Beighton.

