New Brisbane and Melbourne Performances of Smash-Hit Musical RENT On Sale This Week

Due to huge demand, new performances are on sale this week for the Brisbane and Melbourne seasons of the multi-Tony Award winning rock musical by Jonathan Larson, with pre-sales from today and GP sales from Thursday 7 December.  The strictly limited Brisbane season runs from 27 January until 11 February 2024 at the Playhouse, QPAC and the Melbourne season runs from 17 February to 7 March 2024 at the State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne. The national tour for RENT commences in Brisbane, followed by seasons in Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth and Canberra, with tickets on sale now.

Director Shaun Rennie, musical director Andrew Worboys and choreographer Luca Dinardo have assembled some of Australia's finest singer/actors for an all-new production of this iconic musical. Noah Mullins (West Side Story) plays the role of Mark, a struggling documentary filmmaker and best friend of Roger, an HIV-positive musician recovering from heroin addiction, played by Jerrod Smith (The Lovers). Martha Berhane (Hamilton) is Mimi, Calista Nelmes (Jersey Boys NZ) plays spirited performance artist Maureen, Mark's ex-girlfriend and current girlfriend of Joanne, a tough, headstrong Harvard-educated lawyer played by, Thndo (Dreamgirls).

Philosophy teacher Collins is played by Nick Afoa (Miss Saigon), with Carl De Villa (Kinky Boots) in the role of Angel while the role of Benny will be played by Tana Laga'aia (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee). Completing the cast are Anna Francesca Armenia, Kelsi Boyden (also Resident Director), Mariah Gonzalez, Sam Harmon, Lawrence Hawkins, Josslynn Hlenti (Joanne Alternate), Hannah McInerney, Sam Richardson, Chad Rosete and Theodore Williams.

Step into the vibrant streets of New York City's East Village, where dreams are born, friendships are tested, and the power of love prevails against all odds.  Featuring the iconic songs "Seasons of Love,” ”Take Me or Leave Me” and "La Vie Bohème”, this groundbreaking phenomenon is more than a musical; it's a celebration of life, love, and the human spirit.

Jonathan Larson's RENT opened Off-Broadway in 1996 and quickly became a global phenomenon. The show earned Larson multiple Tony Awards along with a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, a distinction not received again by a music theatre work until 14 years later. Though Larson himself never saw the impact of his masterwork – he died suddenly in the early hours of the day the show opened to the public – its longevity serves as a testament to the emotional resonance of his creation and an embodiment of its ever-present message “no day but today”.

There is “No Day But Today” to discover the show that took Broadway by storm.

RENT

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

Licensed exclusively by Music Theatre International (Australasia)

BRISBANE SEASON DETAILS

Venue: Playhouse, QPAC

Season: 27 January – 11 February

Performance Times: Tues-Thurs 7pm, Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm and 6pm

Prices: From $56 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: qpac.com.au or phone 136 246

Groups 10+ call (07) 3840 7466

MELBOURNE SEASON DETAILS

Venue: State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne

Season: 17 February - 10 March

Performance Times: Tues-Thurs 7pm, Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm and 6pm, Wed 2pm (6 March only)

Prices: From $59.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: artscentremelbourne.com.au or call 1300 182 183

Groups 10+ call 1300 182 183                    

NEWCASTLE SEASON DETAILS

Venue:  Civic Theatre

Season: 15 – 17 March

Performance Times: Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm and 6pm 

Prices: From $54 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: civictheatrenewcastle.com.au or (02) 4929 1977

PERTH SEASON DETAILS

Venue: His Majesty's Theatre

Season: 11 - 19 May

Performance Times: Tues-Thurs 7pm, Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm and 6pm  

Prices: From $59 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: artsculturetrust.wa.gov.au or (08) 6212 9292

CANBERRA SEASON DETAILS

Venue: Canberra Theatre

Season: 7 – 13 June

Performance Times: Tues-Thurs 7pm, Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 2pm

Prices: From $59.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: canberratheatrecentre.com.au or (02) 6275 2700




Recommended For You