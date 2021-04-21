NAISDA Dance College Seeks Applicants Aged 16 to 26

NAISDA Dance College is seeking its next intake of dance and performing arts students and invites First Nations applicants aged 16 to 26.

Applications to Audition for NAISDA are invited by completing the Audition Application Form. Potential students for the 2022 intake will be invited to attend a four-day Audition at NAISDA Dance College on Darkinjung Land, NSW Central Coast (see Key Dates below).

ABSTUDY will fund your travel and living expenses.

The Audition gives you the opportunity to explore NAISDA's campus, try classes and see what it feels like to be here. If you are unable to attend the NAISDA Audition dates, please read Step 4 about alternative arrangements.

Key Dates

2022 Intake - Audition Applications Open 1 April 2021

2022 Intake - Audition Applications Close Round 1: 13 September 2021 Round 2: 15 November 2021

2022 Intake - Invitation to Audition letters sent from 3 May 2021

2022 Intake - Audition dates Round 1: 27 - 30 September 2021 Round 2: 29 November - 2 December 2021

2022 Intake - Notification of Short List Round 1: 15 October 2021

2022 Intake - Offer of Enrolment from 10 December 2021

2022 Intake - Offer of Enrolment Closes 14 January 2022

2023 Intake - Audition Applications Open 6 December 2021

Learn more about the process at http://naisda.com.au/audition-for-naisda/.