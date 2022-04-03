Michael Bublé's HIGHER Australian Tour Announces New Dates

Tickets to multi-Platinum-selling global superstar Michael Bublé's Australian tour went on sale on Friday and due to huge demand, new shows have been added in Melbourne and Brisbane.



The new shows are: Thursday, 8 December at Melbourne Rod Laver Arena and Sunday, 18 December at Brisbane Entertainment Centre. Tickets to these new shows go on sale at 12noon today from Ticketek.



During this 6-city national tour, the sensational Canadian entertainer will perform selections from his 11th studio album, Higher - which has just debuted at #2 on the ARIA chart, and a selection of his original smash hits alongside his trade-mark innovative takes on the great classics. Michael Bublé's tour kicks off in Newcastle on Wednesday 30 November before touring to Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane.



Michael Bublé 2022 Australian Tour Dates

Tickets to the new shows on sale at 12noon TODAY! All other shows are on sale NOW! Visit TEG DAINTY for all ticketing and tour information.



