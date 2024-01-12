Melbourne Theatre Company Opens 2024 Season With SEVENTEEN

Melbourne Theatre Company opens its 2024 season with Seventeen. Performances run 15 January - 17 February.

About Seventeen

School’s out. Forever.

Six teens assemble at the local park to celebrate the great unknown that is their future. Through wild drinking, wilder dancing, regrettable pashes and jaw-dropping confessions, no one will be left unchanged by this night.

The twist? Legendary stars of the stage and screen Fiona Choi, Robert Menzies, Genevieve Picot, Richard Piper, Pamela Rabe and George Shevtsov bring a lifetime of experience to characters with their whole lives ahead of them.

Set to a soundtrack of infectious bangers and played out on a visually stunning playground, you’ll be drawn into the inner lives of these riveting characters on the cusp of adulthood.

Australian playwright Matthew Whittet offers us a wild and wise vision of adolescence, where youth and maturity intermingle in every moment. Hilarious and moving, Seventeen will remind you that growing up is more than just swings and roundabouts.