Marina Prior and Rob Mills Join Arts Centre Melbourne's BIG NIGHT IN Episode 2

Renowned Australian soprano Marina Prior, musical theatre performer, actor and singer Rob Mills and American musical theatre performer and opera singer Meghan Picerno (Christine, Phantom of the Opera, Broadway) will join this week's episode of live variety digital show, Arts Centre Melbourne's Big Night In with John Foreman on May 6 at 7pm.

Popular weather presenter and entertainer Sam Mac will also be part of the second episode of Arts Centre Melbourne's Big Night In. This show will conclude with a spectacular tribute to health and front-line workers across the world that will feature six of the globe's best singers joined (virtually) by the Aussie Pops Orchestra.

Each episode will feature cameo appearances from television, stage and screen stars including some of Arts Centre Melbourne's most popular performers, a weekly appearance by a "Hollywood star" brought to viewers by performer Trevor Ashley, and some satirical political commentary by Jonathan Biggins as former Prime Minister Paul Keating.

This week's line-up follows a hugely successful inaugural episode which attracted more than 12,000 views, more than a packed Sidney Myer Music Bowl. Casey Donovan's performance of Over the Rainbow with the Aussie Pops Orchestra - which aired during the episode - has reached more than 59,000 people, more than the capacity of Marvel Stadium.

During the first episode John Foreman also caught up with Australian musical theatre performer, Josh Piterman, who dialled in from London's West End where he is currently starring in The Phantom of the Opera, as well as acclaimed musicians and regular performers at Arts Centre Melbourne, Vika and Linda Bull.

Before joining Arts Centre Melbourne for the Big Night In, John Foreman rallied artists including Rhonda Burchmore, Casey Donovan, Bert and Patti Newton and Courtney Act to support the arts community through a united video of these artists singing "What a Wonderful World", backed by a virtually-conducted orchestra.

Arts Centre Melbourne announced on 15 March the cancellation of all scheduled performances and events and temporary closure of its buildings to the public due to COVID-19. Now Arts Centre Melbourne is focussed on finding new ways to engage with audiences, including the digital online hub - Together with You.

Audiences can access Arts Centre Melbourne's Big Night In with John Foreman via Together with You on Arts Centre Melbourne's website.





