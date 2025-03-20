Marcia Hines to Embark on Donna Summer Tour with Casey Donovan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marcia Hines and Casey Donovan will be touring together across Australia in October 2025 with a brand new show paying tribute to a global music superstar on the Marcia Sings Summer tour.

Donna Summer and Marcia Hines were both born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts. They both learned to sing in their local gospel church, and both commenced their musical journey as cast members of the tribal rock musical Hair - Donna in Germany in 1968 and Marcia in Australia in 1970.

Casey Donovan auditioned for and won the 2004 season of Australian Idol at 16, the same age as Idol judge Marcia when she arrived in Sydney from Boston to star in Hair. When the opportunity came up for them to tour together 21 years later, both artists jumped at the chance to share a stage again. Casey’s lead role in Sister Act the Musical as Deloris Van Cartier, is an aspiring disco diva who so desperately wants to reach the heights of Donna Summer in the 70s.

Marcia and Casey will be joined by a nine-piece band, led by musical director, Joe Accaria, to perform every blistering discotheque-tinged hit – Hot Stuff, Bad Girls, MacArthur Park, Last Dance, She Works Hard for the Money, I Feel Love, Love to Love You, Baby and so many more - recorded by the undisputed global queen of disco – Donna Summer.

Donna Summer died on 17 May 2012. She was nominated for 18 Grammy Awards and amassed 16 Number 1 songs on the Billboard Singles Chart and 15 Billboard US Top Ten Albums. A cultural icon, she is acknowledged to have ‘changed the face of music’ as a result of her collaborations with producer Georgio Moroder. Her page in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame lists Miss Summer as “the Diva de Tutte Divi – the first true diva of the modern pop era”.

Tour Dates

Sunday, 5 October 2025

Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

(2.00pm matinee show)

Tickets on sale at 9.00am on Friday, 4 April



Friday, 10 October 2025

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

(7.00pm performance)

Tickets on sale at 10.00am today – Friday, 21 March



Saturday, 11 October 2025

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

(7.00pm performance)

Tickets on sale at 10.00am today – Friday, 21 March



Sunday, 12 October 2025

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

(2.00pm matinee show)

Tickets on sale at 10.00am on Friday, 4 April



Wednesday, 22 October 2025

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA

(7.30pm performance)

Tickets on sale at 10.00am on Friday, 4 April



Friday, 24 October 2025

Regal Theatre, Perth WA

(7.30pm performance)

Tickets on sale at 10.00am on Friday, 4 April

Photo credit: Peter Brew-Bevan

