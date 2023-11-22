Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

Magical Fairies Go On An Exciting Musical Adventure In TINKERBELL AND THE DREAM FAIRIES at Rippon Lea Estate

Join the magical fairies as they go on an exciting musical adventure in Tinkerbell and the Dream Fairies.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

New Australian Work A VERY JEWISH CHRISTMAS CAROL Makes World Premiere Photo 1 New Australian Work A VERY JEWISH CHRISTMAS CAROL Makes World Premiere
Cheeky Cast Announced For Melbourne Season Of A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS Photo 2 Cheeky Cast Announced For Melbourne Season Of A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS
Jerry Seinfeld Returns To Australia In June 2024 For A National Tour Photo 3 Jerry Seinfeld Returns To Australia In June 2024 For A National Tour
Audra McDonald To Tour Australia In 2024 Photo 4 Audra McDonald To Tour Australia In 2024

Magical Fairies Go On An Exciting Musical Adventure In TINKERBELL AND THE DREAM FAIRIES at Rippon Lea Estate

The cheeky Mustardseed, fluttery Moth, daring Cobweb and sweet Peaseblossom will join Tinkerbell on a magical quest to find her lost wings from 19 December 2023 to 28 January 2024 at Rippon Lea Estate.

The audience is encouraged to join in the fun and come dressed up as a fairy, elf, pirate or their favourite superhero. Jedis, Spidermen and Wonder Women are all welcome! 

“We love seeing the little ones get dressed up and involved in the fun that is interactive theatre,” said Australian Shakespeare Company founder and Artistic Director, Glenn Elston OAM. “Children are the most engaged and enthusiastic audience you can find, so it's a pleasure to be able to bring Tinkerbell to the Rippon Lea House and Gardens stage, and a smile to their faces this summer.”

Parents are encouraged to pack a picnic and take advantage of the beautiful gardens and summer weather before and after the show. 

“With a twist on the Shakespearean classic A Midsummer Night's Dream, it's not just about the children! These mischievous fairies deliver some hilarious chuckles for the adults as well as some fabulously catchy pop songs you won't mind hearing on repeat in the car. Audiences young and old will each take something unique from the show, and parents can enjoy a perfect summer day out with the kids entertained - for a few hours at least!” Elston commented.

Direct from sell-out seasons in Sydney, Adelaide and London, this show is bound to dazzle and should not be missed.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
Heather McMahan Will Embark on Australian Tour in 2024 Photo
Heather McMahan Will Embark on Australian Tour in 2024

The Honeymoon is over folks!  Heather McMahan is heading back on tour baby!  It's time to get back to work – the world is still on fire, carbs are still bad for you and even though we're all dead inside, we're gonna giggle, damn it!

2
DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Makes its Australian Premiere in January Photo
DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Makes its Australian Premiere in January

Dinosaur lovers are invited to embark on an adventure like no other as the roarsome interactive show, Dinosaur World Live makes it Australian premiere this January!

3
Jerry Seinfeld Adds New Melbourne Show to Australian Tour Photo
Jerry Seinfeld Adds New Melbourne Show to Australian Tour

Tickets to Jerry Seinfeld Live went on sale last week and to satisfy demand, Paul Dainty for TEG DAINTY announced that the legendary comedian will add a new Melbourne show to his touring schedule.

4
Agatha Christies THE MOUSTRAP Will Tour Australia in 2024 Photo
Agatha Christie's THE MOUSTRAP Will Tour Australia in 2024

After a sold-out capital city tour in 2022-23 to celebrate its 70th birthday, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap will embark on a further tour across Australia in 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Video
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
Cleos Stratos in Australia - Melbourne Cleos Stratos
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (11/15-11/26)Tracker
Prisoner At The World’s End in Australia - Melbourne Prisoner At The World’s End
La Mama HQ (11/15-11/26)
Bliss an exhibition in Australia - Melbourne Bliss an exhibition
Inner Essence (11/23-12/16)
Elvis: A Musical Revolution in Australia - Melbourne Elvis: A Musical Revolution
Athenaeum Theatre (10/03-12/17)
ON/OFF in Australia - Melbourne ON/OFF
National Institute of Circus Arts (11/28-12/02)
RENT in Australia - Melbourne RENT
State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (2/17-2/25)
Dogfight in Australia - Melbourne Dogfight
Chapel Off Chapel (12/09-11/26)
Outback Adventures in Australia - Melbourne Outback Adventures
St Kilda Botanical Gardens (12/09-12/23)
The Merchant of Venice in Australia - Melbourne The Merchant of Venice
St Kilda Botanical Gardens (12/01-12/23)
King Lear in Australia - Melbourne King Lear
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/25-8/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You