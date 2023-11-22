Magical Fairies Go On An Exciting Musical Adventure In TINKERBELL AND THE DREAM FAIRIES at Rippon Lea Estate

The cheeky Mustardseed, fluttery Moth, daring Cobweb and sweet Peaseblossom will join Tinkerbell on a magical quest to find her lost wings from 19 December 2023 to 28 January 2024 at Rippon Lea Estate.

The audience is encouraged to join in the fun and come dressed up as a fairy, elf, pirate or their favourite superhero. Jedis, Spidermen and Wonder Women are all welcome!

“We love seeing the little ones get dressed up and involved in the fun that is interactive theatre,” said Australian Shakespeare Company founder and Artistic Director, Glenn Elston OAM. “Children are the most engaged and enthusiastic audience you can find, so it's a pleasure to be able to bring Tinkerbell to the Rippon Lea House and Gardens stage, and a smile to their faces this summer.”

Parents are encouraged to pack a picnic and take advantage of the beautiful gardens and summer weather before and after the show.

“With a twist on the Shakespearean classic A Midsummer Night's Dream, it's not just about the children! These mischievous fairies deliver some hilarious chuckles for the adults as well as some fabulously catchy pop songs you won't mind hearing on repeat in the car. Audiences young and old will each take something unique from the show, and parents can enjoy a perfect summer day out with the kids entertained - for a few hours at least!” Elston commented.

Direct from sell-out seasons in Sydney, Adelaide and London, this show is bound to dazzle and should not be missed.