MUSIC IN THE ROUND Announced At Abbotsford Convent

Discover fresh faces and new perspectives as the Abbotsford Convent's historic spaces come to life at Music in the Round

This year's program delivers a fresh and exciting mix of exceptional performers and repertoires that span the past 300 years-from classics like Beethoven, to leading Australian female composers Elena Kats-Chernin and Liza Lim. Artists include pianist Aura Go, chamber music group Ensemble Liaison, soprano singer Jacqueline Porter, accordion virtuoso James Crabb, award-winning young violinist Edward Walton, pianist Ian Munro and more.

Enjoy a day of intimate classical music performances in the Convent's stunning venues, and be one of the first to experience classical music in the Convent's North Magdalen Laundry, an evocative new venue laden with history. A delicious lunch from the Convent Bakery is included in all concert packages.

Music in the Round 2019 is presented by the Abbotsford Convent Foundation with Artistic Director Chris Howlett, and proudly supported by The Angior Family Foundation, Bowness Family Foundation, 3MBS, Kawai and the Convent Bakery.

Tickets: https://www.melbournerecital.com.au/events/2019/musicintheround.





