MAN FROM EARTH Comes to Thespian Theatre Company Next Month
Performances run December 8th-11th.
After unexpectedly resigning his lectureship at the local University, John Oldman's colleagues suddenly turn up at his desert cabin demanding an explanation.
For ten years he has been a highly successful teacher, bound - it would seem - for greener pastures, the History chair at Stanford, perhaps. Why then does he suddenly decide to move on?
Bringing the food they had prepared for his impromptu farewell party, they query his rash behavior. Reluctantly, John tells them that every ten years he prefers to move on. Not satisfied, his colleagues question him further until he finally reveals to his disbelieving friends that he doesn't age.
A fascinating dialog then ensues between Harry, a biologist; Edith, an art history professor and devout Christian; Dan, an anthropologist; Sandy, a historian who is in love with John; Art, an archaeologist; and his younger student Linda.
Man From Earth closes off Thespian Theatre Company's 2022 Season.
Our approach to creating art is rooted in authenticity, inclusivity and integrity. We know how much there is to learn from the voices that so often go unheard in the Australian media landscape, so we're deeply committed to representing the culturally diverse communities of Australia in the stories we tell. With a special interest in multicultural and multilingual experiences, and the ways in which politics, culture and history impact our lives, our work is imbued with compassion and purpose.
Written by: Jerome Bixby
Adapted by: Richard Schenkman
Directed by: Mark Stratford
