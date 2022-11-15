MAN FROM EARTH Comes to Thespian Theatre Company Next Month

After unexpectedly resigning his lectureship at the local University, John Oldman's colleagues suddenly turn up at his desert cabin demanding an explanation.

For ten years he has been a highly successful teacher, bound - it would seem - for greener pastures, the History chair at Stanford, perhaps. Why then does he suddenly decide to move on?

Bringing the food they had prepared for his impromptu farewell party, they query his rash behavior. Reluctantly, John tells them that every ten years he prefers to move on. Not satisfied, his colleagues question him further until he finally reveals to his disbelieving friends that he doesn't age.

A fascinating dialog then ensues between Harry, a biologist; Edith, an art history professor and devout Christian; Dan, an anthropologist; Sandy, a historian who is in love with John; Art, an archaeologist; and his younger student Linda.

Man From Earth closes off Thespian Theatre Company's 2022 Season.

Written by: Jerome Bixby

Adapted by: Richard Schenkman

Directed by: Mark Stratford