Lucy Durack, Dami Im, and Sheldon Riley Will Join Aussie Pops Orchestra NYE Concert at Hamer Hall

Lucy Durack, Dami Im and Sheldon Riley are joining the line-up of the Aussie Pops Orchestra's New Year's Eve concert spectacular featuring Marina Prior, Josh Piterman and John Foreman. The performance will dazzle audiences with a wonderful selection of popular classics and Broadway hits on New Year's Eve at Arts Centre Melbourne's Hamer Hall.

This will be the orchestra's first live public performance in two years and signals an important turning point in the music sector's recovery.

Three shows only, the New Year's Eve 2021 Gala Concert will be presented both as a 2pm matinee and an 8pm concert, plus an additional performance at 8pm on 30 December.

Lucy Durack is one of Australia's favourite performers both on stage and on screen including leading roles in Wicked, Shrek and Legally Blonde, Australia's Got Talent and The Letdown (Netflix / ABC). The X Factor Australia winner Dami Im has gone on to record multiple top ten platinum albums as well as representing Australia in Eurovision. Melbourne's Sheldon Riley reached the grand final of The Voice as well as the quarter finals of America's Got Talent.

This year's performances will also feature Australia's leading lady of musical theatre and original The Phantom of the Opera star Marina Prior alongside Melbourne's own West End Phantom Josh Piterman, who is also starring in the upcoming Australian tour of The Phantom of the Opera, singing famous duets from the much-loved musical plus other musical theatre favourites.

For over 40 years, the Aussie Pops Orchestra has presented a unique blend of popular classical and contemporary music to Australian audiences. They have performed alongside many of the world's favourite singers including Luciano Pavarotti, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Peter Allen, Andrea Bocelli, Dame Joan Sutherland, Sir Cliff Richard, Ray Charles and many more.

During the pandemic, the Aussie Pops moved online, with virtual performances attracting hundreds of thousands of views in Australia and around the world; but the musicians are particularly looking forward to returning to the concert platform.

"I'm honoured to be carrying on the tradition of the Aussie Pops New Year's Eve concert, and especially this year considering the challenges Melbourne in particular has faced," said Foreman.

"It's been such a tough couple of years, and everyone wants a reason to celebrate. This time last year, we were performing either online or to cameras in an empty auditorium - but nothing can replace the thrill of a live performance. I know this will be a very emotional night for the musicians and audience to be reunited. Many audience members come back year after year, and for good reason. It's a beautiful way to ring in the new year, with wonderful music and friends in a world-class venue. I can't wait to be back on stage!" he added.

For further information visit www.apoconcerts.com

Tickets on sale now via www.artscentremelbourne.com.au or 1300 182 183 and www.ticketek.com.au.