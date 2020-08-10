Live Performance Australia Releases COVID-Safe Guidelines For Auditions, Rehearsals, Performances, and Touring

The guidelines have been reviewed by medical experts.

Live Performance Australia has released its COVID-safe guidelines for resuming productions. The guidelines highlight auditions, rehearsals and performances, as well as touring, according to Aussie Theatre.

"These guidelines have been reviewed by medical experts and will help our industry understand what they need to do to keep our performing arts venues and workplaces safe," said LPA Chief Executive Evelyn Richardson.

"People in our industry are passionate about getting back to work and engaging and entertaining live audiences, but safety must be our top priority to ensure the well-being of our workers and audiences," she said. "These guidelines provide the pathway for reopening venues and bringing our live performance industry back to life in the months ahead."

