Lior, Claire Lyon, and Danielle Matthews Join Episode 8 Of Arts Centre Melbourne's Big Night In With John Foreman

Much-loved Australian singer-songwriter Lior, soprano Claire Lyon and singer, musical theatre and cabaret artist Danielle Matthews will join John Foreman for Episode 8 of the weekly digital variety series Arts Centre Melbourne's Big Night In. The series, which has been extended until July 8 due to popular demand, was developed as part of Arts Centre Melbourne's digital hub Together with You, in response to the temporary closure of Arts Centre Melbourne's venues due to COVID-19.

Lior burst on to the Australian music scene in 2005 with his debut album, Autumn Flow, which achieved Platinum status and became one of the most successful independent debuts in Australian music history. A swag of accolades followed, including three Aria nominations including Best Male Artist, as well as Triple J's prestigious 'J Award' nomination for Album of the Year. Lior's sophomore album - Corner of an Endless Road, released in 2008 - followed on where Autumn Flow left off, debuting at #2 on the Australian Albums chart and topping the Independent charts for several weeks. Lior has released a further three studio albums - Tumbling Into the Dawn (2010), Scattered Reflections (2014) and Between You and Me (2018). He has also collaborated with a diverse range performers and groups, including composer Nigel Westlake in 2013, pianist and composer Paul Grabowsky (2017), composer Elena Katz Chernin and vocal group The Idea of North (2017), Stephen Page and the Bangarra Dance Company (2018), and composer Adrian Vincent, the Australian Chamber Orchestra and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (all 2019).

Claire Lyon is an Australian actress, singer and recording artist, best known for her portrayal of Christine Daaé in the world tour of The Phantom of the Opera. She has toured with American superstar Josh Groban as his guest artist for his World Tour "Stages" and regularly performs alongside some of Australia's best-known artists in both productions and in concert. Claire has sung the Australian National Anthem at the MCG for the rugby league State of Origin to a crowd of over 90,000. She has been a soloist with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and the Australian National Boys Choir, a principal artist with Opera Australia and performed numerous roles at the Sydney Opera House and State Theatre at Arts Centre Melbourne. She is also a Green Room Award and Helpmann Award nominee and holds a Bachelor of Music Performance from the Victorian College of the Arts (VCA). In 2013, Claire released her debut solo album, featuring some of Broadway and Hollywood's greatest hits.

Danielle Matthews is an Australian singer, musical theatre and cabaret artist. The VCA graduate and the inaugural winner of the prestigious Rob Guest Endowment Award has performed in Showboat, Where Do I Begin (The Voice of Shirley Bassey), An Evening with Stephen Sondheim, Respect the Musical (Australia Tour), Big Band Beat (Tokyo Disney), Another Opening Another Show (Manilla St Productions), Ship of Fools (Gary Young), TRIBE (Anthony Crowley), Twisted Broadway, Light the Night, Hats Off For Sondheim, Musical Melodies, Carols by Candlelight, Morning Melodies, Sing for a Cure, The Rob Guest Endowment Concert and The Helpmann Awards. Danielle has also performed live on TV shows including The Circle, Good Morning Australia, Mornings and the Today Show. In 2013, Danielle recorded her debut album Dream Song and more recently recorded La Belle Epoque for the in-game soundtrack to one of the world's most popular video game series - Assassins Creed Unity. Danielle is the Victorian Ambassador for the Miracle Babies Foundation of Australia and recorded their theme song 'My Miracle' which featured on their national ad campaign. In 2019, Danielle took on the role of Artistic Director of The Choir of Hard Knocks.

Big Night In regular Trevor Ashley will continue to delight, Jonathan Biggins as former Prime Minister Paul Keating will provide some satirical political commentary and social commentator and humourist Gretel Killeen will provide some insights into the COVID-world. Past guests who have joined John Foreman include Hugh Sheridan, Gorgi Coghlan, David Campbell, Jemma Rix, Mirusia, Human Nature, Christie Whelan Brown, Rohan Browne, Courtney Act, Lucy Durack, Tania Doko, Ben Gerrard and the cast of American Psycho: The Musical, Casey Donovan, Rhonda Burchmore, Bert and Patti Newton, Vika and Linda Bull, Gretel Killeen, Aled Jones, Sam Mac, Josh Piterman and Meghan Picerno.

Arts Centre Melbourne announced on 1 June it will begin welcoming Victorians back to its Theatres Building under the iconic spire from 27 June, in time for the winter school holidays in the first part of a staged reopening. Arts Centre Melbourne will also continue to engage with audiences through its digital online hub - Together with You.

Audiences can access Arts Centre Melbourne's Big Night In with John Foreman via Together with You on Arts Centre Melbourne's website.

