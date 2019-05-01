Laser Beak Man is Back To Save The Day At QPAC

Brisbane's favourite home-grown hero, Laser Beak Man, is back to save the day at Queensland Performing Art Centre's (QPAC) Playhouse from 2 to 5 October 2019.

Nominated for four Helpmann Awards, Laser Beak Man by David Morton, Nicholas Paine and Tim Sharp with music by Sam Cromack from Ball Park Music, is based on Sharp's award-winning, distinctive visual art.



Power City was once the most beautiful city in the world - clean, pure, perfect - and local hero Laser Beak Man worked hard to keep it that way, but robbed of his super powers, Laser Beak Man has one last chance to reinvent Power City and save his oldest buddies before they destroy everything.

The world of Laser Beak Man is brought to life in puppet form by Morton and Paine of Dead Puppet Society, who return to their hometown following a five-month season of The Wider Earth at London's Natural History Museum, which saw them nominated for a 2019 Olivier Award.

This stunning visual theatre work is loaded with cutting edge digital imagery and spectacular free-flying AirOrbs, and features an impossibly catchy soundtrack composed and performed live by Cromack and his band.



Jam-packed with good - sometimes clean - fun in Sharp's trademark visual puns, Laser Beak Man is an utterly cool way to talk about loving and protecting our planet.



QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said he was delighted to see Laser Beak Man back in the Playhouse.



"We first worked with Tim at our Out of the Box Festival in 2010 when we hosted an exhibition of his artwork in our Playhouse foyer," Mr Kotzas said.



"It has been such a thrill to follow and support the creative development of Tim's work, which has evolved into this spectacular and joyous show that will tour nationally and overseas, and will simply leave you smiling from ear to ear."



Dead Puppet Society Executive Producer Nicholas Paine said he was thrilled that Laser Beak Man was getting another life in Brisbane and would be enjoyed by audiences internationally.

"Following years of development at the New Victory Theater in New York City and a successful Brisbane premiere in 2017, we're so happy that this stellar team will be getting back together. The return marks our QPAC debut, for which we're very proud to have achieved in our 10th anniversary year," Mr Paine said.



"Ever since we first met him, painted onto a traffic control box in the Brisbane CBD, we've been fans of Laser Beak Man. His creator Tim Sharp is a genius. The quirky humour and unrestrained joy in his work offers a unique insight into what it means to be in the world."



Laser Beak Man comes to QPAC following its world premiere season at Brisbane Festival in 2017, and will tour to Arts Centre Melbourne in 2019 and internationally in 2020. It is a Dead Puppet Society, La Boite Theatre Company and Brisbane Festival production in association with PowerArts.

Tickets are on sale now via qpac.com.au or 136 246.





