Katie Noonan Adds Second Melbourne Show to Jeff Buckley's Grace Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to demand for Jeff Buckley’s Grace Tour, award-winning artist Katie Noonan has added a second Melbourne show to her national tour, heading across the country this September to November. ​

Performing the works of Jeff Buckley’s iconic album Grace, the now 23-date tour will see Katie perform a second Melbourne show at Northcote Theatre on Thursday 30 October in addition to her show at the iconic Hamer Hall on Sunday 2 November. The tour will visit metro and regional areas of the country performing shows in Adelaide, Perth, Launceston, Hobart, Geelong, Ballarat, Warragul, Wangaratta, Albury, Canberra, Brisbane, Birtinya, Noosa, Gold Coast, Bendigo, Traralgon, Melbourne, Thirroul, Sydney and Newcastle. ​

Frontier Members can access the presale for the newly added Melbourne show which begins TODAY from 12pm local time, before tickets go on sale Friday 27 June from 1pm local time. Tickets and tour information via here.

Named one of the greatest Australian singers of all time by the Herald Sun, Katie has produced 29 albums throughout her career, with seven times platinum record sales under her belt and 29 ARIA award nominations that span diverse genres. In 2023 Katie was awarded ‘Best Live Voice QLD’ in the National Live Music Awards.

Joining Katie as special guest on all SA, WA, TAS, QLD, ACT and NSW shows (except Albury) is prolific Australian songwriter and author Jack Carty. Making, touring, and releasing original music since 2010, Carty has received a #1 independent album; a Top 40 album; and a loyal, grassroots following built on great songs and a powerful live show. Carty has toured extensively across Australia, The UK, North America, Europe, and New Zealand as well as co-written with the likes of Josh Pyke, Dan Wilson, The Once, and Katie Noonan. ​

Joining Katie as special guest on all VIC and Albury shows is Melbourne-based artist Georgia Fields. The singer-songwriter collaborates with Andromeda String Quartet in this evocative, genre-defying show. Performing reimagined arrangements of Georgia’s own songs, along with a couple of surprise covers, the show is a unique collision of worlds: playful art-pop meets ethereal chamber strings. Georgia also integrates live looping with the quartet, creating a dynamic and immersive soundscape that continues to captivate audiences around the country.

Australian Tour Dates

Wednesday 17 September

​Astor Theatre | Perth, WA

​with special guest Jack Carty*

​Lic. All Ages

​ticketek.com.au

Thursday 18 September

​Astor Theatre | Perth, WA

​SOLD OUT

​with special guest Jack Carty*

​Lic. All Ages

​ticketek.com.au

Saturday 20 September

​Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA

​SOLD OUT

​with special guest Jack Carty*

​Lic. All Ages

​ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday 21 September

​Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA

​with special guest Jack Carty*

​Lic. All Ages

​ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 26 September

​Princess Theatre | Launceston, TAS

​with special guest Jack Carty*

​Lic. All Ages ​

​theatrenorth.com.au

Saturday 27 September

​Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS

​with special guest Jack Carty*

​Lic. All Ages ​

​ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 3 October

​The Play House | Geelong, VIC

​with special guest Georgia Fields with Andromeda String Quartet**

​Lic. All Ages ​

​geelongartscentre.org.au

Saturday 4 October

​Civic Hall | Ballarat, VIC

​with special guest Georgia Fields with Andromeda String Quartet**

​Lic. All Ages ​

​ticketsearch.com

Sunday 5 October

​West Gippsland Arts Centre | Warragul, VIC

​with special guest Georgia Fields (solo)

​Lic. All Ages

​wgac.com.au

Friday 10 October

​Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre | Wangaratta, VIC

​with special guest Georgia Fields (solo)

​Lic. All Ages ​

​wpacc.com.au

Saturday 11 October

​Albury Entertainment Centre | Albury, VIC

​Lic. All Ages ​

​with special guest Georgia Fields (solo)

​alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au

Sunday 12 October

​Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT

​with special guest Jack Carty*

​Lic. All Ages ​

​canberratheatrecentre.com.au

Friday 17 October

​The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

​with special guest Jack Carty*

​18+

​ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 18 October

​The Station SC | Birtinya, QLD

​with special guest Jack Carty*

​Lic. All Ages ​

​moshtix.com.au

Friday 24 October

​The J | Noosa, QLD

​with special guest Jack Carty*

​Lic. All Ages ​

​ticketsearch.com

Saturday 25 October

​HOTA | Gold Coast, QLD

​with special guest Jack Carty*

​Lic. All Ages

​hota.com.au

Thursday 30 October

​Northcote Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

​NEW SHOW

​with special guest Georgia Fields with Andromeda String Quartet**

​18+

​moshtix.com.au

Friday 31 October

​Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo, VIC

​with special guest Georgia Fields with Andromeda String Quartet**

​Lic. All Ages ​

​gotix.com.au

Saturday 1 November

​Gippsland Performing Arts Centre | Traralgon, VIC

​with special guest Georgia Fields (solo)

​Lic. All Ages ​

​latrobe.vic.gov.au

Sunday 2 November

​Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC

​FINAL TICKETS

​with special guest Georgia Fields with Andromeda String Quartet**

​Lic. All Ages

​artscentremelbourne.com.au

Thursday 6 November

​Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul, NSW

​with special guest Jack Carty*

​Lic. All Ages ​

​ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 7 November

​Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

​with special guest Jack Carty*

​Lic. All Ages ​

​ticketek.com.au

Saturday 8 November

​Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW

​with special guest Jack Carty*

​Lic. All Ages ​

​civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

Photo credit: Neil Bennett

Comments

Don't Miss a Australia - Melbourne News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...