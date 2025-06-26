Katie Noonan Adds Second Melbourne Show to Jeff Buckley's Grace Tour

The now 23-date tour will see Noonan perform a second Melbourne show at Northcote Theatre on Thursday 30 October.
Due to demand for Jeff Buckley’s Grace Tour, award-winning artist Katie Noonan has added a second Melbourne show to her national tour, heading across the country this September to November.
Performing the works of Jeff Buckley’s iconic album Grace, the now 23-date tour will see Katie perform a second Melbourne show at Northcote Theatre on Thursday 30 October in addition to her show at the iconic Hamer Hall on Sunday 2 November. The tour will visit metro and regional areas of the country performing shows in Adelaide, Perth, Launceston, Hobart, Geelong, Ballarat, Warragul, Wangaratta, Albury, Canberra, Brisbane, Birtinya, Noosa, Gold Coast, Bendigo, Traralgon, Melbourne, Thirroul, Sydney and Newcastle.
Frontier Members can access the presale for the newly added Melbourne show which begins TODAY from 12pm local time, before tickets go on sale Friday 27 June from 1pm local time. Tickets and tour information via here.
Named one of the greatest Australian singers of all time by the Herald Sun, Katie has produced 29 albums throughout her career, with seven times platinum record sales under her belt and 29 ARIA award nominations that span diverse genres. In 2023 Katie was awarded ‘Best Live Voice QLD’ in the National Live Music Awards.
Joining Katie as special guest on all SA, WA, TAS, QLD, ACT and NSW shows (except Albury) is prolific Australian songwriter and author Jack Carty. Making, touring, and releasing original music since 2010, Carty has received a #1 independent album; a Top 40 album; and a loyal, grassroots following built on great songs and a powerful live show. Carty has toured extensively across Australia, The UK, North America, Europe, and New Zealand as well as co-written with the likes of Josh Pyke, Dan Wilson, The Once, and Katie Noonan.
Joining Katie as special guest on all VIC and Albury shows is Melbourne-based artist Georgia Fields. The singer-songwriter collaborates with Andromeda String Quartet in this evocative, genre-defying show. Performing reimagined arrangements of Georgia’s own songs, along with a couple of surprise covers, the show is a unique collision of worlds: playful art-pop meets ethereal chamber strings. Georgia also integrates live looping with the quartet, creating a dynamic and immersive soundscape that continues to captivate audiences around the country.
Wednesday 17 September
Astor Theatre | Perth, WA
with special guest Jack Carty*
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Thursday 18 September
Astor Theatre | Perth, WA
SOLD OUT
with special guest Jack Carty*
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 20 September
Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA
SOLD OUT
with special guest Jack Carty*
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
Sunday 21 September
Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA
with special guest Jack Carty*
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
Friday 26 September
Princess Theatre | Launceston, TAS
with special guest Jack Carty*
Lic. All Ages
theatrenorth.com.au
Saturday 27 September
Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS
with special guest Jack Carty*
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
Friday 3 October
The Play House | Geelong, VIC
with special guest Georgia Fields with Andromeda String Quartet**
Lic. All Ages
geelongartscentre.org.au
Saturday 4 October
Civic Hall | Ballarat, VIC
with special guest Georgia Fields with Andromeda String Quartet**
Lic. All Ages
ticketsearch.com
Sunday 5 October
West Gippsland Arts Centre | Warragul, VIC
with special guest Georgia Fields (solo)
Lic. All Ages
wgac.com.au
Friday 10 October
Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre | Wangaratta, VIC
with special guest Georgia Fields (solo)
Lic. All Ages
wpacc.com.au
Saturday 11 October
Albury Entertainment Centre | Albury, VIC
Lic. All Ages
with special guest Georgia Fields (solo)
alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au
Sunday 12 October
Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT
with special guest Jack Carty*
Lic. All Ages
canberratheatrecentre.com.au
Friday 17 October
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD
with special guest Jack Carty*
18+
ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday 18 October
The Station SC | Birtinya, QLD
with special guest Jack Carty*
Lic. All Ages
moshtix.com.au
Friday 24 October
The J | Noosa, QLD
with special guest Jack Carty*
Lic. All Ages
ticketsearch.com
Saturday 25 October
HOTA | Gold Coast, QLD
with special guest Jack Carty*
Lic. All Ages
hota.com.au
Thursday 30 October
Northcote Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
NEW SHOW
with special guest Georgia Fields with Andromeda String Quartet**
18+
moshtix.com.au
Friday 31 October
Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo, VIC
with special guest Georgia Fields with Andromeda String Quartet**
Lic. All Ages
gotix.com.au
Saturday 1 November
Gippsland Performing Arts Centre | Traralgon, VIC
with special guest Georgia Fields (solo)
Lic. All Ages
latrobe.vic.gov.au
Sunday 2 November
Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC
FINAL TICKETS
with special guest Georgia Fields with Andromeda String Quartet**
Lic. All Ages
artscentremelbourne.com.au
Thursday 6 November
Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul, NSW
with special guest Jack Carty*
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
Friday 7 November
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
with special guest Jack Carty*
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 8 November
Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW
with special guest Jack Carty*
Lic. All Ages
civictheatrenewcastle.com.au
Photo credit: Neil Bennett
