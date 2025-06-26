 tracking pixel
Katie Noonan Adds Second Melbourne Show to Jeff Buckley's Grace Tour

The now 23-date tour will see Noonan perform a second Melbourne show at Northcote Theatre on Thursday 30 October.

By: Jun. 26, 2025
Katie Noonan Adds Second Melbourne Show to Jeff Buckley's Grace Tour Image
Due to demand for Jeff Buckley’s Grace Tour, award-winning artist Katie Noonan has added a second Melbourne show to her national tour, heading across the country this September to November. ​ 

Performing the works of Jeff Buckley’s iconic album Grace, the now 23-date tour will see Katie perform a second Melbourne show at Northcote Theatre on Thursday 30 October in addition to her show at the iconic Hamer Hall on Sunday 2 November. The tour will visit metro and regional areas of the country performing shows in Adelaide, Perth, Launceston, Hobart, Geelong, Ballarat, Warragul, Wangaratta, Albury, Canberra, Brisbane, Birtinya, Noosa, Gold Coast, Bendigo, Traralgon, Melbourne, Thirroul, Sydney and Newcastle. ​  

Frontier Members can access the presale for the newly added Melbourne show which begins TODAY from 12pm local time, before tickets go on sale Friday 27 June from 1pm local time. Tickets and tour information via here

Named one of the greatest Australian singers of all time by the Herald Sun, Katie has produced 29 albums throughout her career, with seven times platinum record sales under her belt and 29 ARIA award nominations that span diverse genres. In 2023 Katie was awarded ‘Best Live Voice QLD’ in the National Live Music Awards. 

Joining Katie as special guest on all SA, WA, TAS, QLD, ACT and NSW shows (except Albury) is prolific Australian songwriter and author Jack Carty. Making, touring, and releasing original music since 2010, Carty has received a #1 independent album; a Top 40 album; and a loyal, grassroots following built on great songs and a powerful live show. Carty has toured extensively across Australia, The UK, North America, Europe, and New Zealand as well as co-written with the likes of Josh Pyke, Dan Wilson, The Once, and Katie Noonan. ​  

Joining Katie as special guest on all VIC and Albury shows is Melbourne-based artist Georgia Fields. The singer-songwriter collaborates with Andromeda String Quartet in this evocative, genre-defying show. Performing reimagined arrangements of Georgia’s own songs, along with a couple of surprise covers, the show is a unique collision of worlds: playful art-pop meets ethereal chamber strings. Georgia also integrates live looping with the quartet, creating a dynamic and immersive soundscape that continues to captivate audiences around the country. 

Australian Tour Dates

Wednesday 17 September 
Astor Theatre | Perth, WA 
​with special guest Jack Carty*
​Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au 

Thursday 18 September 
Astor Theatre | Perth, WA 
SOLD OUT 
​with special guest Jack Carty* 
​Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au 

Saturday 20 September 
Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA
SOLD OUT 
​with special guest Jack Carty*
​Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au 

Sunday 21 September 
Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA 
​with special guest Jack Carty* 
​Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au 

Friday 26 September 
Princess Theatre | Launceston, TAS 
​with special guest Jack Carty* 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
theatrenorth.com.au 

Saturday 27 September 
Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS 
​with special guest Jack Carty* 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
ticketmaster.com.au 

Friday 3 October 
The Play House | Geelong, VIC 
​with special guest Georgia Fields with Andromeda String Quartet**
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
geelongartscentre.org.au 

Saturday 4 October 
Civic Hall | Ballarat, VIC 
​with special guest Georgia Fields with Andromeda String Quartet** 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
ticketsearch.com 

Sunday 5 October 
West Gippsland Arts Centre | Warragul, VIC 
​with special guest Georgia Fields (solo)
​Lic. All Ages 
wgac.com.au 

Friday 10 October 
Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre | Wangaratta, VIC 
​with special guest Georgia Fields (solo)
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
wpacc.com.au 

Saturday 11 October 
Albury Entertainment Centre | Albury, VIC 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
​with special guest Georgia Fields (solo)
alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au  

Sunday 12 October 
Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT 
​with special guest Jack Carty* 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
canberratheatrecentre.com.au 

Friday 17 October 
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD 
​with special guest Jack Carty* 
​18+ 
ticketmaster.com.au 

Saturday 18 October 
The Station SC | Birtinya, QLD 
​with special guest Jack Carty* 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
moshtix.com.au 

Friday 24 October 
The J | Noosa, QLD 
​with special guest Jack Carty* 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
ticketsearch.com 

Saturday 25 October 
HOTA | Gold Coast, QLD
with special guest Jack Carty*
​Lic. All Ages 
hota.com.au 

Thursday 30 October 
Northcote Theatre | Melbourne, VIC 
NEW SHOW
with special guest Georgia Fields with Andromeda String Quartet** 
​18+
moshtix.com.au 

Friday 31 October
​Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo, VIC 
​with special guest Georgia Fields with Andromeda String Quartet** 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
gotix.com.au 

Saturday 1 November 
Gippsland Performing Arts Centre | Traralgon, VIC
with special guest Georgia Fields (solo)
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
latrobe.vic.gov.au 

Sunday 2 November 
Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC 
FINAL TICKETS 
​with special guest Georgia Fields with Andromeda String Quartet**
​Lic. All Ages 
artscentremelbourne.com.au  

Thursday 6 November 
Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul, NSW 
​with special guest Jack Carty* 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
ticketmaster.com.au  

Friday 7 November 
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW 
​with special guest Jack Carty* 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
ticketek.com.au 

Saturday 8 November 
Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW 
​with special guest Jack Carty* 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
civictheatrenewcastle.com.au 

Photo credit: Neil Bennett

