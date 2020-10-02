Immersive Play Experience IMAGINARIA Comes to Melbourne

The show runs November 26-January 31 at District Docklands.

IMAGINARIA, an immersive play experience for all ages, is coming to Melbourne!

The show runs November 26-January 31 at District Docklands.

Located in the heart of Melbourne is a new form of immersive play. An hour long walk-through experience where imagination and technology collide to create a visually stunning audiovisual play experience from the future.

Immerse yourself in shimmering light sculptures and vast architectural inflatables. Enter the interactive cave or the multi-dimensional light maze. Step inside a giant infinity bubble or pass through a black hole hovering in space.

All spaces are deep cleaned after each session. Antibacterial Sanitiser units and foot protection slips supplied on entry and each session will be run with smaller groups throughout CV19 restriction period.

Imagined by:

Creative Director: Nick Ennis

Producer: Lucy & Nick Ennis / Loose Collective

Touring & Operations Partner: Unique Attractions

Project Architect: Victoria Punturere

Sculptural design : Steve Howden

Audiovisual team: Projection Teknik & Joli.vision

Physical installation design: Freddy Osler

Branding & Website : Brands to Life

Learn more at https://www.imaginarianow.com.

