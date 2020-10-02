Immersive Play Experience IMAGINARIA Comes to Melbourne
The show runs November 26-January 31 at District Docklands.
IMAGINARIA, an immersive play experience for all ages, is coming to Melbourne!
The show runs November 26-January 31 at District Docklands.
Located in the heart of Melbourne is a new form of immersive play. An hour long walk-through experience where imagination and technology collide to create a visually stunning audiovisual play experience from the future.
Immerse yourself in shimmering light sculptures and vast architectural inflatables. Enter the interactive cave or the multi-dimensional light maze. Step inside a giant infinity bubble or pass through a black hole hovering in space.
All spaces are deep cleaned after each session. Antibacterial Sanitiser units and foot protection slips supplied on entry and each session will be run with smaller groups throughout CV19 restriction period.
Imagined by:
Creative Director: Nick Ennis
Producer: Lucy & Nick Ennis / Loose Collective
Touring & Operations Partner: Unique Attractions
Project Architect: Victoria Punturere
Sculptural design : Steve Howden
Audiovisual team: Projection Teknik & Joli.vision
Physical installation design: Freddy Osler
Branding & Website : Brands to Life
Learn more at https://www.imaginarianow.com.