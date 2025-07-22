Ilario Grant to Star in MJ in Melbourne, Australia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ilario Grant will lead the Melbourne season of the Olivier and Tony Award-winning musical MJ. A powerhouse performer, Grant takes on the iconic role of MJ at Her Majesty’s Theatre following acclaimed performances on Broadway and in Sydney, where he captivated audiences as both ‘MJ’ and ‘Michael.’



The Australian premiere season marks the fifth production since its Broadway debut in February 2022. With celebrated runs in London, Germany and across the US, Melbourne is the next city set to experience the must-see theatrical event of the year.



Australian producer Michael Cassel said: “Ilario has been part of this show’s journey from the world’s biggest stages, and I’m so proud to have him leading our Melbourne season. He brings incredible heart, intensity and artistry to every performance, and Melbourne audiences are going to feel that from the moment he steps on stage.”



Grant said: “It’s such a blessing to lead this role in Melbourne. Being new to the city I’ve been soaking up everything – the amazing food, the creative energy on every corner, and the coffee is fantastic. I already feel so welcomed and inspired here and can’t wait to bring my energy and passion to Melbourne audiences.



Brisbane performer Liam Damons will reprise his role in Melbourne as Michael in his teenage years. MJ marks the newcomer’s professional debut. The cast is completed with Josslynn Hlenti Afoa as Michael Jackson’s mother Katherine; Conlon Bonner playing the dual roles of Tito Jackson and Quincy Jones; Derrick Davis playing Michael’s father, Joseph, and his tour director, Rob; Yashith Fernando as Alejandro; Wonza Johnson as Berry Gordy and Nick; Tim Wright as Dave; and Home and Away star Penny McNamee making her highly anticipated return to the stage as MTV journalist, Rachel.



The rest of the adult cast is completed by Ceeko, Albanus Terry Strickland II, Beth Appiah Cain, Shewit Belay, Martha Berhane, Eric Boyd, Charlie Bryant, Liam Costello, Xavier Gibson, Kyle Kavully, G Madison IV, Loredo Malcolm, David L. Murray Jr, Sebaga Neumann, Coby Njoroge, Warren Nolan Jr, Fletcher O'Leary, Brittany Page, Dustin Praylow, Tigist Strode and Iris Wei.



Set in 1992, MJ offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Michael Jackson’s iconic Dangerous World Tour. The production goes far beyond the signature moves and global hits, inviting audiences on to share in the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status, brought to life through the lens of an MTV journalist granted rare rehearsal-room access. From the mind of two-time Pulitzer Prize winning Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat), MJ explores intimate moments from the complex history of Jackson’s life as he attempts to align the Dangerous World Tour to his creative genius.

