IT'S NOT ME, IT'S DEFINITELY YOU Comes to The Butterfly Club

Join LISA WOODBROOK as she explores the ever-evolving dating world. From swiping right to ghosting, Italian relatives and finding commitment in museums, Lisa has the right advice for those looking for love. Set to the soundtrack of Amy Winehouse and Lily Allen, you'll find favourites such as "Smile", "Not Fair", "Tears Dry On Their Own" and "Back to Black" - this is a show not to be missed!

Lisa Woodbrook is an enthusiastic performer who has appeared in 50 Shades The Musical Parody, Paris: A Rocky Odyssey, and the Australian premiere of High Fidelity. Lisa co-wrote and performed in the musical comedy, The Art of Being a Wingman, with sell out shows Australia wide and internationally at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Lisa is also a TV Presenter, and has reported on Ten News First and on Foxtel's 'Get A Life'.

Date: May 20 - 25 (No Tuesday)

Time: 7pm

Cost: $26-$35

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Pl, Melbourne

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com





