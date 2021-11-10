IMAGINARIA Reopens in Melbourne This Month

Tickets go on sale today for futuristic play experience, IMAGINARIA, which will reopen its doors on 12 November, featuring brand new installations as well as a collaboration with Thomas Vanz.

Imaginaria has collaborated with French filmmaker Thomas Vanz, whose majestic visuals will be projected inside a giant bubble to transport guests on a hypnotic, metaphysical journey. Renowned for his mesmerising exploration of the cosmos and natural world through undulating forms, Vanz recently featured alongside the works of Vincent Van Gogh and Katsushika Hokusai in Dubai.

Chroma Lab is another brand-new installation which features rich echoing imagery and sound. The multi-dimensional 'sound bath' sees hypnotic projections loop inside a mirrored chamber, overlapped with soundscapes by Nico (Nick Ennis - Imaginaria Founder) or the ultimate sensory indulgence.

The walk-through takes guests through a series of architecturally designed structures each with a unique experience inside, finishing at an oversized rotating centrepiece, where visitors can lay down on an indulgent day bed as it slowly spins around the room, taking in the ambient light and sound that swirls above.

With the reopening of Melbourne and a second exhibition currently running in Brisbane, Creative Director, Nick Ennis, said: "We are excited to push the boundaries of this experience. Immersive art isn't static and as such, we're constantly evolving Imaginaria with inspiration from developing international trends across art, technology, sound and play."

Imaginaria invites guests to stop and immerse themselves in the moment:

Enter an echo light chamber that responds to your movements

3 metre jump into a cosmic abyss

Move through digital vines that shimmer with light

Enter a giant bubble and be hypnotised with Thomas Vanz's stunning cosmic forms

Enter the CHROMA lab and be consumed in rich echoing imagery and sound

Lay on a 7-meter rotating bean bag underneath a light and sound constellation

Take in the ambient sound scape design by Alexander Albrecht and Nico

From 12 November 2021, guests can enter IMAGINARIA, located at The District Docklands. Check your shoes at the departure lounge and enter the portal where time and sound distort. There is plenty of space to explore and interact, creating the perfect outing in Melbourne.

Tickets on sale via Ticketmaster.