Hayley Mary Will Perform Pop Up Gig Outside State Library Victoria

Over the next three weeks hundreds of Victorian musicians will bring live performances to the streets of Melbourne.

Feb. 23, 2022  
On Thursday 24 Feb 2022, Hayley Mary will perform a live music pop up gig on the the forecourt of State Library Victoria as part of the Victorian Government On The Road Again initiative.

Over the next three weeks hundreds of Victorian musicians will bring live performances to the streets of Melbourne as part of the Melbourne leg of the Victorian Government's On The Road Again initiative in partnership with the City of Melbourne.

The program will see close to 700 busking performances along with pop-up shows by well-known musicians hitting the city streets. Last week Alice Skye and Kaiit surprised passers by with their performances. Upcoming gigs include: Fergus James, Uncle Kutcha Edwards, Gordi, Emma Donovan and Adrian Eagle.

Performance details are revealed the day before. Follow What's On Melbourne on Instagram to find out: @WhatsOnMelb


