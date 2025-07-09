HIDDEN TUNES Returns at Clayton Community Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hidden Tunes after a successful 2024 premiere will return this Winter reimagined and just as confronting. This musical is a bold Mandarin blending of Mando-pop and traditional Chinese instruments and performed with live English subtitles. The original work premiered in 2024 as part of La Mama's Festival of Mother Tongue and received critical acclaim including a Green Room Award nomination for "Outstanding Artist in a Leading Role" (Lansy Feng).

Set in a prestigious music academy and inspired by the #MeToo movement, the story follows the ripple on effects of a sexual harassment case on campus. Through storytelling and music, the work examines how friends, fellow students and professors respond when the truth unravels. As silence spreads and pressure builds, the choices of the “bystanders” begin to shape the story. Will you stand by, or speak up?

Returning with new songs, richer stories and a striking new stage design, this year's Hidden Tunes invites the audience into the heart of an unavoidable conversation. The story follows two classmates, brought together by their passion for music. When one of them faces sexual harassment from a respected professor, the two classmates must navigate the emotional turmoil that follows and find courage again in music and friendship. Hidden Tunes unravels the creative world of aspiring music students and puts the audience in the shoes of a bystander.

Largely inspired by the recent rise of the #MeToo movement in East Asia and informed by lived experience, Hidden Tunes draws from real cases of sexual harassment and abuse in the performing arts industry and higher education—often involving individuals in positions of power. While the movement to end sexual violence is universal, Hidden Tunes offers a fresh perspective from within East Asian culture, where discussions of sex remain heavily stigmatised and respect for hierarchy discourages victims from speaking out. The show's impact extends beyond the stage, with bilingual educational pamphlets provided to audiences offering practical guidance on supporting victim-survivors and seeking help. This year, the production is also collaborating with professionals in sexual violence prevention, who have consulted on the show's development and will lead a post-show panel discussion to deepen community engagement.

Hidden Tunes is brought to you by Small Ripples Theatre, an independent theatre company committed to developing original musical theatre that amplifies Asian Australian voices and stories. Since its founding in 2023, the company has created three major works: The Best Cabinet Maker (2023), Hidden Tunes (2024 -2025), and Gold Mountain Wives (ongoing development). Each project explores themes of culture, identity, and social justice, blending culturally specific narratives with accessible, contemporary storytelling. Small Ripples Theatre prioritises inclusive practice, community engagement, and artist care. By supporting underrepresented creatives and fostering meaningful cultural conversations, the company strives to contribute to a more equitable and vibrant performing arts sector in Victoria.

The Book is by Jun Bin Lee, Bowie Lei and Eileen Pan, lyrics by Jun Bin Lee, Bowie Lei, and Yu Zhi, and music by Jun Bin Lee. Hidden Tunes is primarily a Mando-pop musical but incorporates elements of other music genres including pop, Broadway-style show tunes and traditional Chinese music. Traditional Chinese instruments are also part of the band line-up.

Hidden Tunes explores the perspectives of both the survivor of assault and the bystander. It touches on the obstacles that come with speaking out; victim-blaming, fear of retribution, confusion, not knowing who is on your side and the barriers of hesitant bystanders. Ultimately, the story reveals the importance of supporting loved ones and how working together helps break the cycle. Opening 29th August, the show will run for six nights at the Clayton Community Centre with tickets on sale now. The Saturday 30th August performance will be followed by panel discussion with industry professionals who work in the sexual violence space.