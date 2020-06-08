HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Melbourne Extends Closure A Further Six Weeks

In line with current government advice to prevent the spread of COVID-19, performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Melbourne's Princess Theatre will be suspended for a further six weeks.

Performances from Wednesday 1 July to Sunday 9 August 2020 will be postponed and rescheduled. Ticket holders will be automatically moved to an alternative date from Wednesday 6 January 2021 onwards, with the same seating allocation they originally booked.

Affected customers will be contacted directly with details of their rescheduled date. Provisions will be made for those unable to attend the postponed performance they've been allocated. Interstate and international customers impacted by continuing travel restrictions will also be accommodated.

The producers are closely following the guidance of the Australian Federal and Victorian Governments, and will continue to assess the rolling suspension of performances based on the most up-to-date advice.

The latest information regarding ticketing policy and performances is regularly updated on the play's official social media channels and website, www.harrypottertheplay.com/au/.

The producers are encouraged by the gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions in Australia.

Australian Executive Producer Michael Cassel said: "We continue to be both humbled and heartened by the ongoing support of our audiences as we postpone performances due to COVID-19. The easing of restrictions across the community, including travel and in sport, is encouraging. I know I speak for the entire cast, crew and creative team when I say that we can't wait to return to our home at the Princess Theatre. We continue to work with all stakeholders in navigating a path for our return and look forward to sharing the magic of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as soon as we are able."

