HAMILTON in Melbourne Releases 75,000 New Tickets
Performances are now through to Sunday 31 July 2022.
Today, due to popular demand, producers have released over 75,000 new tickets for the Melbourne season of HAMILTON, taking performances through to Sunday 31 July 2022.
HAMILTON, the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards and Pulitzer Prize winning musical, will raise its curtain at Melbourne's Her Majesty's Theatre from 15 March 2022. Tickets for the Melbourne season are only available via Ticketek.com.au.
HAMILTON made its Australian premiere in Sydney, March 2021, and currently stars Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, Chloé Zuel as Eliza Hamilton, Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Matu Ngaropo as George Washington, Victory Ndukwe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Marty Alix as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George III.
Jason Arrow shared his excitement ahead of opening HAMILTON in Melbourne next year:
"Melbourne has this great theatre district and Her Majesty's Theatre has this intimacy and character that I love. I think it will work really well with the energy of the show. It's going to be incredibly exciting to be performing there next year!"
Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography.
The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical In the Heights. Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.
The Australian production of HAMILTON is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Michael Cassel.