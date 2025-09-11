HAIR THE MUSICAL Comes to the Athenaeum Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



More than two decades since Melbourne last experienced the tribal love-rock musical phenomenon HAIR, a brand-new production of the Grammy and Tony Award-winning hit is coming to the Athenaeum Theatre from 25 October 2025 for a strictly limited season.

When HAIR first exploded onto the Australian stage in the early 1970s, it not only shocked and thrilled audiences, but also launched the careers of some of the country's most beloved performers. Artists such as Marcia Hines, Reg Livermore, John Waters, Lyndsay Field and Sylvie Paladino all appeared in early productions, cementing their places in Australian music and theatre history.

Created by Gerome Ragni and James Rado (book and lyrics) and featuring an electrifying score by Galt MacDermot, it became an anthem for a generation, and included unforgettable hits such as Aquarius, Good Morning Starshine, Let the Sunshine In, and the title track Hair - songs that broke records, topped charts, and helped define the sound of the era.

Set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War, the groundbreaking musical captures the 1960s counterculture spirit and its quest for peace, truth and freedom, telling the story of free-spirited young hippies who advocate a lifestyle of pacifism and free love in a society riddled with intolerance and brutality.

As they explore sexual identity, challenge racism, experiment with drugs and burn draft cards, the "tribe" not only create an irresistible message of hope and change, but also address timeless themes of alienation, civil disobedience, and youthful defiance that continue to resonate with audiences almost 60 years later.

Director Glenn Elston said: “I've always had a very personal connection to HAIR, it's the soundtrack of my youth during a time really close to my heart. Revisiting it now, I'm reminded how fearless this show was back then and how much it still matters today. I'm genuinely excited to bring it back for those who know it and love it and to introduce it to a whole new generation.

HAIR is the anti-war musical that helped focus the world on the futility of the Vietnam war and gave young people and parents alike a voice against the atrocities of Vietnam. I think we would all agree that voice is needed again right now.”

HAIR premiered off-Broadway in 1967 before transferring to Broadway the following year. It quickly became a global phenomenon - both for its soundtrack and for the way it challenged the boundaries of traditional musical theatre.

Further details, including the full cast and creative team will be announced soon.