Grinspoon to Embark on 30th Birthday Bonanza! Tour in Australia

General public tickets go on sale at 10.00am (local times) on Thursday, 22 May.
To celebrate 30 years of success, Grinspoon has announced details of their Australian 30th Birthday Bonanza! Tour which will take them across the country starting in Adelaide’s AEC Theatre on Saturday, 1 November before heading to Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, 8 November, NEX in Newcastle on Saturday, 29 November, Canberra’s UC Refectory on Friday, 12 December finishing up at Melbourne’s Forum on Friday, 19 December.
The band have also confirmed they will be appearing at Night at the Parkland series in Brisbane on Friday, 12 September and Night at the Barracks in Manly/Sydney on Saturday, 4 October.
Grinspoon’s trajectory over the past 30 years has included over half a million records sold, countless Platinum accolades and an enviable live reputation. The 30th Birthday Bonanza! Tour will be the ultimate celebration of their career, featuring tracks from their debut album, Guide to Better Living (1997) as well as Easy (1999), New Detention (2002), Thrills, Kills & Sunday Pills (2004), Alibis & Other Lies (2007), Six to Midnight (2009), Black Rabbits (2012) and Whatever, Whatever (2024).
Joining the band as special guests on all shows (excl. Adelaide) will be Bad//Dreems, with Regurgitator joining the party in Adelaide and Perth. Opening the shows in Newcastle, Canberra and Sydney are Purple Disturbance; Loose Content in Brisbane and Melbourne; Lonesome Dove in Perth; and Molly Rocket in Adelaide.
General public tickets (excl. Night at the Parkland and Night at the Barracks) go on sale at 10.00am (local times) on Thursday, 22 May. Pre-sales for the Night at the Barracks and Night at the Parkland shows commence at 9.00am (local times) on Friday, 16 May and Monday, 19 May respectively. For full details go to grinspoon.com.au.
Friday, 12 September 2025
Night at the Parkland, Brisbane QLD
Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Loose Content
Tickets go on sale at 9.00am on Wednesday, 21 May from Ticketmaster
Saturday, 4 October 2025
Night at the Barracks, Manly/Sydney NSW
Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Purple Disturbance
Tickets go on sale at 9.00am on Tuesday, 27 May from Ticketmaster
Saturday, 1 November 2025
AEC Theatre, Adelaide SA
Special guests: Regurgitator and Molly Rocket
Saturday, 8 November 2025
Red Hill Auditorium, Perth WA
Special guests: Regurgitator, Bad//Dreems and Lonesome Dove
Saturday, 29 November 2025
NEX, Newcastle NSW
Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Purple Disturbance
Saturday, 13 December 2025
UC Refectory, Canberra ACT
Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Purple Disturbance
Friday, 19 December 2025
Forum, Melbourne VIC
Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Loose Content
Best Revival of a Play - Live Standings
|Vote Now!
Videos