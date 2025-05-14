Grinspoon to Embark on 30th Birthday Bonanza! Tour in Australia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To celebrate 30 years of success, Grinspoon has announced details of their Australian 30th Birthday Bonanza! Tour which will take them across the country starting in Adelaide’s AEC Theatre on Saturday, 1 November before heading to Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, 8 November, NEX in Newcastle on Saturday, 29 November, Canberra’s UC Refectory on Friday, 12 December finishing up at Melbourne’s Forum on Friday, 19 December.

The band have also confirmed they will be appearing at Night at the Parkland series in Brisbane on Friday, 12 September and Night at the Barracks in Manly/Sydney on Saturday, 4 October.

Grinspoon’s trajectory over the past 30 years has included over half a million records sold, countless Platinum accolades and an enviable live reputation. The 30th Birthday Bonanza! Tour will be the ultimate celebration of their career, featuring tracks from their debut album, Guide to Better Living (1997) as well as Easy (1999), New Detention (2002), Thrills, Kills & Sunday Pills (2004), Alibis & Other Lies (2007), Six to Midnight (2009), Black Rabbits (2012) and Whatever, Whatever (2024).

Joining the band as special guests on all shows (excl. Adelaide) will be Bad//Dreems, with Regurgitator joining the party in Adelaide and Perth. Opening the shows in Newcastle, Canberra and Sydney are Purple Disturbance; Loose Content in Brisbane and Melbourne; Lonesome Dove in Perth; and Molly Rocket in Adelaide.



General public tickets (excl. Night at the Parkland and Night at the Barracks) go on sale at 10.00am (local times) on Thursday, 22 May. Pre-sales for the Night at the Barracks and Night at the Parkland shows commence at 9.00am (local times) on Friday, 16 May and Monday, 19 May respectively. For full details go to grinspoon.com.au.

Grinspoon Tour Dates

Friday, 12 September 2025

Night at the Parkland, Brisbane QLD

Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Loose Content

Tickets go on sale at 9.00am on Wednesday, 21 May from Ticketmaster

Saturday, 4 October 2025

Night at the Barracks, Manly/Sydney NSW

Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Purple Disturbance

Tickets go on sale at 9.00am on Tuesday, 27 May from Ticketmaster

Saturday, 1 November 2025

AEC Theatre, Adelaide SA

Special guests: Regurgitator and Molly Rocket

Saturday, 8 November 2025

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth WA

Special guests: Regurgitator, Bad//Dreems and Lonesome Dove

Saturday, 29 November 2025

NEX, Newcastle NSW

Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Purple Disturbance

Saturday, 13 December 2025

UC Refectory, Canberra ACT

Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Purple Disturbance

Friday, 19 December 2025

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Loose Content

Comments

