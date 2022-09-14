Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gillian English's BUY THE COW Opens Soon at Melbourne Fringe

Performances run Oct 3-9, 2022.

Register for Australia - Melbourne News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  

Gillian English's BUY THE COW Opens Soon at Melbourne Fringe

After multiple cancellations due to pandemic delays, border closures, and one incredibly high risk pregnancy, "Buy the Cow" is finally premiering at the Melbourne Fringe!

Getting married is always a huge production. Getting married in the middle of a global pandemic is just asking for trouble!

This is a brand new hour of stand-up about getting engaged, planning a wedding, and getting married, all in the middle of lockdown.

The hens night was a complete shit show, and the stripper left his socks on the whole time. The hairstylist had a near stroke the night before the wedding. The makeup artist was convicted of fraud, and could be sentenced at any moment! The limo was held together with duct tape & prayers. The sneaky priest slipped in way more prayers than agreed upon, and the shapewear holding it all together was giving me such a wedgie it should have been sent to detention for bullying.

A positive pregnancy test on the booze-soaked honeymoon was the cherry on top!
Pandemic Weddings: dream come true, or a living nightmare?

Age recommendation 16+

Venue: The Butterfly Club - Downstairs
Dates & Times: Oct 3-9, 2022; 5:30pm
Web: www.gillianenglish.com


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Site-Responsive DARKNESS Comes to the Library in NewtownSite-Responsive DARKNESS Comes to the Library in Newtown
September 13, 2022

Inspired by an extraordinary gathering in 1816 – the year without a summer – Darkness is a rich, seductive, gothic work set to transport audiences to overlapping worlds of mystery, transformation, fantasy, and wonder. 
Alok Vaid-Menon Will Bring New Poetry-Comedy Show to Australia and New Zealand This MonthAlok Vaid-Menon Will Bring New Poetry-Comedy Show to Australia and New Zealand This Month
September 12, 2022

Internationally acclaimed performance artist, Alok Vaid-Menon (they/them), will bring their new poetry-comedy show to Australia and New Zealand this month.
David Wenham Will Lead the Australian Premiere The Old Vic Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROLDavid Wenham Will Lead the Australian Premiere The Old Vic Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
September 12, 2022

Two visionary Tony Award winners — director Matthew Warchus (Matilda the Musical) and playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) — have created a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' timeless story, A Christmas Carol.
Feet First Collective Presents the Melbourne Premiere of THIS IS WHERE WE LIVEFeet First Collective Presents the Melbourne Premiere of THIS IS WHERE WE LIVE
September 9, 2022

This Is Where We Live by Vivienne Walshe is a powerful two hander. It is a story of disconnection and love set in a dusty town in regional Australia. This work will appeal to people who love new writing, physical theatre and young adults.
Tickets Now On Sale For Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP Melbourne SeasonTickets Now On Sale For Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP Melbourne Season
September 7, 2022

Tickets for the Melbourne season of the 70th Anniversary Australian production of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap are on pre-sale from today, with GP sale from Friday 9 September.