Gillian English's BUY THE COW Opens Soon at Melbourne Fringe

After multiple cancellations due to pandemic delays, border closures, and one incredibly high risk pregnancy, "Buy the Cow" is finally premiering at the Melbourne Fringe!

Getting married is always a huge production. Getting married in the middle of a global pandemic is just asking for trouble!

This is a brand new hour of stand-up about getting engaged, planning a wedding, and getting married, all in the middle of lockdown.

The hens night was a complete shit show, and the stripper left his socks on the whole time. The hairstylist had a near stroke the night before the wedding. The makeup artist was convicted of fraud, and could be sentenced at any moment! The limo was held together with duct tape & prayers. The sneaky priest slipped in way more prayers than agreed upon, and the shapewear holding it all together was giving me such a wedgie it should have been sent to detention for bullying.

A positive pregnancy test on the booze-soaked honeymoon was the cherry on top!

Pandemic Weddings: dream come true, or a living nightmare?

Age recommendation 16+

Venue: The Butterfly Club - Downstairs

Dates & Times: Oct 3-9, 2022; 5:30pm

Web: www.gillianenglish.com