GOLDEN AGE GIRLS Comes to Melbourne Fringe

Sep. 11, 2019  
GOLDEN AGE GIRLS Comes to Melbourne Fringe

Ruth and Irene have been in competition all their lives. As young performers, they are battling to become the most booked performer for the over 55's community. Just how far will they go to win their petty childhood competition?

Featuring hits from classic golden age music theatre to radio chart-toppers, Ruth and Irene will attempt to steal your hearts with their incredible vocal ranges, tap dancing skills, and all-round natural charm. Join 2018 WAAPA music theatre graduates Jess Clancy and Amy Fortnum, alongside Green Room Award winner Maverick Newman in a cabaret of song, dance and ridiculous cliché.

Golden Age Girls runs for 50 minutes without interval.

Dates: 19, 20, 21 & 22 of September
Time: 6:00pm
Cost: $20-34
Venue: The MC Showroom, Level 1, 48 Clifton St, Prahran, Vic 3181
Tickets: www.melbournefringe.com.au/event/golden-age-girls/



Related Articles View More Australia - Melbourne Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • TINTYPES: A Musical Celebration Of America Comes To The Grange Theatre
  • Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center Presents RHAPSODY IN BLACK
  • Grand Point North Announces Set Times, Grand Point Weird Art Installations, REVERB Eco Village And More
  • BWW Exclusive: NAMT 2020 Festival Of New Musicals To Accept Applications Free Of Charge