Full Cast Announced for ELEGIES Starring Nadine Garner

The producers of the quirky and uplifting musical, Elegies – A Song Cycle have announced that national treasure, Nadine Garner will be joined by Music Theatre stars, Kerrie Anne Greenland and Glenn Hill. This poignant new production, directed by the award-winning Tyran Parke, will be the first chance for Australia to see this show in a decade.

Blessed with a sensational voice, Kerrie Anne Greenland rose to stardom through her Helpmann award winning portrayal of Eponine in Les Miserables and most recently received rave reviews as Ellen in Miss Saigon. Glenn Hill is the winner of the Rob Guest Endowment Award and has over two decades of Musical credits including Matilda, Jesus Christ Superstar and Legally Blonde. Most recently, he has performed lead roles in Jersey Boys and City of Angels.

Often hilarious, always touching, Elegies – A Song Cycle presents 18 musical stories, as Broadway's William Finn summons up the spirits of relatives, friends, and long-lost pets, holding on, through a celebration of individual narratives and unexpected music, to those who have passed. Created by Finn (Falsettos, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee). Elegies takes us on a musical journey that explores the modern world that we live in, and life's infinite joys.

Kerrie Anne and Glenn join three celebrated performers: Nadine Garner (The Blake Mysteries), Marty Alix (Hamilton) and Anton Berezin (The Phantom of the Opera) who will each take on a variety of roles across an 80-minute journey of constant transformation. In each character, we respond to echoes of those closest to us, our family, and our friends, as well as the family we choose.

Kerrie Anne said “After the epic grandeur of shows such as Miss Saigon, I'm excited to bring this intimate piece to life with such an incredible cast”

Glenn added “this show is both touching and moving, which is what we hope for as actors. I can't wait to share this work with audiences.”

Director Tyran Parke adds: “Elegies is a tremendous piece to explore with this remarkable cast, and it's a privilege to have stewardship of these personal stories. I'm excited to welcome acclaimed television and theatre star, Nadine Garner back to the world of Musical Theatre alongside these seasoned artists.”

Nadine Garner is best known for her role in The Blake Mysteries and has amassed a range of tv, film and stage appearances including musicals Cabaret and Assassins. Anton Berezin has appeared in countless commercial productions including The Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof and Evita. Marty Alix is a bright light of the Melbourne stage having led productions including Hamilton and Spamalot.

Clovelly Fox Productions is a new producing collective with Artistic Director Tyran Parke at the helm. The team have a desire to find the heart of lesser-known pieces, and to find the essences of older works and make them relevant and accessible.

Director Tyran Parke

Musical Director Vicky Jacobs

Choreographer Freya List

Venue: fortyfivedownstairs, 45 Flinders Lane, Melbourne.

Dates: Wednesday 10 – Sunday 2 July

Times: Wednesday – Saturday 7:30pm, Saturday 4pm, Sunday 2pm and 5pm

Prices: $69 full price, $55 Concession

Bookings: https://fortyfivedownstairs.com/events/category/theatre/

