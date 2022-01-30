Featured Performers Announced for Midnight Oil's 'RESIST: THE FINAL TOUR'

In the wake of last week's acclaimed Tasmanian gigs, Midnight Oil today unveiled the full line up for each show of their imminent mainland tour. The dates will feature a broad palate of Australian sounds, from buzzing pub punks, Amyl and The Sniffers through the young surf rock of Darwin's King Stingray to the mighty Hoodoo Gurus just as they launch their new album. Acclaimed singer/songwriters Jack River, William Crighton, Emily Wurramara, Stephen Pigram and Busby Marou will also appear, as will "Best Blues & Roots" ARIA winners, All Our Exes Live In Texas. Plus, the tour will feature a handful of rare reunion appearances by fellow 1980's trailblazers, Goanna.

These shows kick off with sold out gigs in Newcastle and Wollongong, shortly after the band's new album Resist is released on 18 February. When announcing the dates last November the Oils revealed this would be their last concert tour and that it would hopefully be followed by some other shows overseas - this remains their intention providing international travel is possible. Full information for the Australian leg is detailed below.

ALL OUR EXES LIVE IN TEXAS

Appearing at: Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong (Saturday 5 March) and All Saints Estate, Rutherglen (Saturday 12 March)

ARIA Award-winning indie-folk band ALL OUR EXES LIVE IN TEXAS is a fantasy draft of Australia's finest singer-songwriters. On mandolin, ukulele, accordion and guitar, the Exes are a powerhouse of musical prowess, known as much for their side-splitting banter and feminist politics as their devastatingly beautiful harmonies.

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS

Appearing at: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (Wednesday 9 March)

Melbourne band AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS are Amy Taylor (vocals), Dec Martens (guitar), Gus Romer (bass) and Bryce Wilson (drums). The Sniffers wrote, recorded and uploaded their first EP, Giddy Up, in the space of 12 hours and followed with the Big Attraction EP (2017), which featured iconic tracks I'm Not A Loser, Westgate and Mole (Sniff Sniff).

BUSBY MAROU

Appearing at: Heifer Station, Orange (Saturday 26 February), Amphitheatre, Darwin (Saturday 2 April) and Brisbane Riverstage, Brisbane (Wednesday 13 April)

BUSBY MAROU are Rockhampton duo Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou. Their meaningful lyrics, melodic guitar riffs and delightful harmonies have seen them win over fans and critics alike, gaining the reputation as one of Australia's hardest-working live bands best known for their distinctly Australian storytelling and gifted musicianship.

EMILY WURRAMARA

Appearing at: Heifer Station, Orange (Saturday 26 February), Amphitheatre, Darwin (Saturday 2 April) and Stage 88, Canberra (Tuesday 19 April)

EMILY WURRAMARA originates from Groote Eylandt in the Northern Territory and is an AIR award-winning, six-time Queensland Music Award winner and ARIA-nominated artist. In 2018 Emily released an 11-track album Milyakburra, educating and informing in both English and Anindilyakwa languages.

GOANNA

Appearing at: Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong (Saturday 5 March), Nikola Estate, Perth (Saturday 26 March) and Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast (Saturday 9 April)

In the 1980s, GOANNA's debut album, Spirit of Place, helped forge a new Australian identity. The iconic Solid Rock stoked a fire for Indigenous rights that hasn't gone out, while the anthemic Let The Franklin Flow was a call to arms for Australia's emerging environmental movement.

HOODOO GURUS

Appearing at: All Saints Estate, Rutherglen (Saturday 12 March)

HOODOO GURUS are Dave Faulkner (vocals, guitars), Brad Shepherd (vocals, guitars), Rick Grossman (vocals, bass) and Nik Reith (drums). Celebrating their 40th anniversary, HOODOO GURUS boast 9 ARIA Top 20 albums, 9 ARIA Top 40 singles, a host of multi-platinum albums and an induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

JACK RIVER

Appearing at: Entertainment Centre, Adelaide (Wednesday 30 March) and Stage 88, Canberra (Tuesday 19 April)

JACK RIVER is the stage name of Holly Rankin, a Sydney based singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer who leapt on to the Australian music scene in 2016 with the release of her first single Talk Like That that served as a prelude for her debut EP Highway Songs #2.

KING STINGRAY

Appearing at: Convention Centre, Cairns (Wednesday 6 April) and Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (Thursday 21 April)

Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu (vocals), Roy Kellaway (guitarist), Dimathaya Burarrwanga (guitarist), Campbell Messer (bass) and Lewis Stiles (drums) make up the Australian indie, pop-rock band KING STINGRAY.

STEPHEN PIGRAM

Appearing at: Nikola Estate, Perth (Saturday 26 March)

STEPHEN PIGRAM, a Yawuru singer/songwriter from Broome, is well known for his work with his musical brothers in the much-loved Pigram Brothers band.

WILLIAM CRIGHTON

Appearing at: Entertainment Centre, Newcastle (Wednesday 23 February) and WIN Entertainment Centre (Wednesday 2 March)

Born in the Wiradjuri Nation (Dubbo, NSW), WILLIAM CRIGHTON grew up in the Riverina area of rural NSW where he developed his deep connection to country. Crighton is a passionate environmentalist both in action and his music, as demonstrated through his debut self-titled album William Crighton (2016), which attracted critical acclaim with a nomination at the 2017 AIR Awards and was praised by Rolling Stone calling it 'uniquely penetrating storytelling.'

