FROCK A WHANAUNGATANGA Comes to Bunjil Place

Bunjil Place will present the exhibition and workshop series FROCK A WHANAUNGATANGA by the legendary Tāgata Moana (People of the Pacific) art collective, the Pacific Sisters, in the Bunjil Place Gallery from 8 December 2024 to 9 March 2025.

Curated by the Pacific Sisters and Jade Hadfield, FROCK A WHANAUNGATANGA marks the Pacific Sisters’ first Australian solo exhibition and showcases their vibrant legacy through fashion, performance, film, and music, exploring ancestral connections and kinship, bringing to life the artistic traditions of the Moana.

As visitors move through the exhibition, they will encounter niu aitu (new ancestors) avatars adorned in the Sisters’ intricate handmade garments alongside ancestral taonga and measina (treasured cultural items) drawn from the collections of Museums Victoria and National Gallery of Victoria, and new works from the Sisters. The exhibition also offers visitors a dynamic Pasifika lounge to engage with archival footage and imagery from the Pacific Sisters’ 30 years of pioneering work.

Alongside the exhibition, visitors will also be able to immerse themselves in making practices of the Moana with a series of adornment-making workshops, exploring textile techniques and chatting with the Pacific Sisters about Moana making practices, kinship, ritual and activism through art and adornment.

Curator Jade Hadfield said, “This exhibition marks the first time a show of this kind has been presented in Victoria, highlighting the pioneering work of the Pacific Sisters, alongside taonga/cultural treasures from Museums Victoria and the NGV. It celebrates our deep connection across the Moana, bridging time and space. This exhibition offers Pasifika communities in Victoria the opportunity to see themselves reflected and honoured.” on the exhibition and workshop series.

Mayor of the City of Casey, Cr Stefan Krooman, added, “We are absolutely delighted to welcome the Pacific Sisters to Bunjil Place for their first solo exhibition in Australia. It’s an incredible honour to have their groundbreaking work on display, and we're thrilled that our gallery, which has been home to some truly exceptional exhibitions, is chosen to host such a remarkable event. We encourage our community to visit this extraordinary exhibition and experience the inspiring creativity of the Pacific Sisters. The Bunjil Place Gallery remains dedicated to supporting and showcasing diverse and inspiring talent, and this exhibition is a testament to that commitment”.

More information about the exhibition and workshops can be found at: https://www.bunjilplace.com.au/events/frock-a-whanaungatanga.

