Extra Shows Added For Haigh's Debut Hit TELL ME I SUCK at the Butterfly Club

Grab some newly released tickets and see why this show is a total failure 'cause Isaac Haigh doesn't suck at all.

In this astonishing debut performance, Haigh bursts onto the stage with a whacky hour of musical comedy in 'Tell Me I Suck', a show where he attempts to brutally murder his own ego with his weapons of choice - song, sketch and stand-up. Haigh's eclectic musical style, witty lyricism and unhinged characters have been stuck in the audience's collective mind for the past week.

Suck up these final tickets now, or regret missing a surprise highlight of this year's Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

The Butterfly Club presents:

Tell Me I Suck

Written and performed by Isaac Haigh,

directed by Caitlin Soennichsen.

Added shows run from Thursday April 7 to Sunday April 10.

Thu 7 Ap, Fri 8 Apr: 11.30pm;

Fri 8 Apr - Sun 10 Apr: 10pm;

The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place (off Little Collins), Melbourne

Tickets: $35 - $28

Bookings essential: www.comedyfestival.com.au/2022/shows/tell-me-i-suck