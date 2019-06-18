Eric Andre Announces Australian & NZ Shows To Wrap Up 'Legalize Everything' World Tour!
It's been three years since ERIC ANDRE was last on our shores, and Frontier Comedy is very excited to announce his long-awaited return. His 2016 debut tour was the hottest ticket of that year - selling out in mere days with record-breaking attendances in Melbourne and an extra Sydney show added to meet massive demand.
The Legalize Everything World Tour kicks off in Europe and the USA this August before heading Down Under for Eric's biggest Australian shows to date and a trip over to Auckland to make his New Zealand debut! The boundary-pushing comedian will bring his unyielding enthusiasm, infectious energy and surrealist humour to Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Auckland this December.
There's no question that the creator and host of Adult Swim's hit series The Eric Andree Show is currently in the midst of a world take-over. In addition to his massive 33-date, nine-country tour, Andre is about to make even more of a mark on screens across the globe. With the bizarro-talk show, live-action comedy TV series now in production on its fifth season, his character Kraft Punk has also been given an Adult Swim special, while the mysterious BLARF has locked down a record deal with Stone's Throw records.
Andre has also lent his voice to the hyena 'Azizi' in Disney's re-imagining of The Lion King not to mention producing, co-writing and starring in his first feature film, the hidden camera comedy Bad Trip. Co-written and directed by his Eric Andree Show co-star Lil Rel Howery, the full-length film follows the duo throughout a prank-laden cross-country road trip. The movie's Australian date is yet to be confirmed, so you'll just have to get your ERIC ANDRE fix in the flesh at a live show!
'Andre buries keen and hilarious observations in a seemingly bottomless pit of lunacy' 1/2 The Music (Australian Tour 2016)
Los Angeles Times Don't miss ERIC ANDRE as he wraps up his monumental Legalize Everything World Tour in Australia and New Zealand this December. Join the Frontier Members Pre-sale on Thursday 20 June for access to tickets ahead of the general public on-sale on Friday 21 June (1pm local time [AU shows] / 3pm NZST).
LEGALIZE EVERYTHING TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NZ
DECEMBER 2019
Presented by Frontier Comedy FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiercomedy.com/ericAndree
Runs 24 hours from: Thu 20 Jun (12pm AEST / 2pm NZST)
or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Fri 21 Jun (1pm local time [AU shows] / 3pm NZST)
Wed 4 Dec | 8pm
The Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
ticketek.com.au | 13 28 49
Fri 6 Dec | 8pm
Athenaeum Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
ticketek.com.au | 13 28 49
Sat 7 Dec | 8pm
Astor Theatre | Perth, WA
ticketek.com.au | 13 28 49
Wed 11 Dec | 8pm
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD
ticketmaster.com.au | 13 61 00
Fri 13 Dec | 8pm
Sky City Theatre | Auckland, NZ
ticketek.co.nz | 0800 TICKETEK (842538)
This event is recommended for patrons aged 15+
Contains coarse language and adult themes
