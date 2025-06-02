ELMO'S CIRCUS DREAM Comes to Caulfield Racecourse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Families are invited to step right up and experience the magic of Elmo’s Circus Dream, a dazzling new live stage spectacular making its world premiere at Caulfield Racecourse from June 27th to August 3rd, 2025.

This original production brings the beloved world of Sesame Street to life in a spectacular fusion of circus artistry, music, and imagination.

Join Elmo as a magical bedtime story whisks him away to a whimsical circus world—where anything is possible and dreams really do come true!

Alongside Abby, Cookie Monster, Grover, Bert, and Ernie, Elmo sets off on an unforgettable journey full of toe-tapping tunes, vibrant costumes, and heartwarming moments.

The show features a circus-style remix of the iconic Sesame Street theme, and performances are packed with thrilling acrobatics, hilarious clowning, dazzling illusions, the adrenaline-pumping wheel of steel, motorcycle daredevils, and world-class juggling acts.

Produced by the team behind Circus Royale—Australia’s longest-touring family circus with over 54 years of history—together with Showtime Attractions,

Elmo’s Circus Dream delivers a world-class production that brings Sesame Street magic to the big top like never before.

“Circus Royale has brought circus magic to Australian families for over five decades—but teaming up with Elmo and his friends takes that magic to a whole new level. This show is bursting with colour, heart, and high-flying fun—and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the joy under the big top!” — Damian Syred, Director of Circus Royale

More than just a show, Elmo’s Circus Dream is an immersive experience that celebrates friendship, courage, creativity, and the power of believing in yourself.

Featuring original Sesame Street voice recordings from New York and developed exclusively for this tour, it’s a joyful celebration for audiences of all ages.

