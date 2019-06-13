DreamBIG A Huge Success For Young Audiences

Gruffalos, robots, puppies, bears, giraffes, silent discos and more entertained thousands of South Australian children as part of DreamBIG Children's Festival 2019.

With more than 100 shows, exhibitions and workshops on offer, this year's festival - which took place over 11 days - gave young audiences the chance to sing, dance, paint, listen, watch, laugh and learn as part of the world's longest running children's festival.

Glorious sunshine greeted 2000 children for the opening event on Wednesday, May 22, with students from 24 schools singing and dancing to the sounds of Electric Fields to declare the festival underway, before crossing the Adelaide Riverbank Footbridge together.

Even with a bit of rain, Big Family Weekend still attracted 25,000 attendees and entertained families with its free events along the North Terrace during the two-day event. For the entire festival, the total attendance was 113,788 - with over 100 performances, 230 workshops or activities the program included 55 shows for children and young people.

DreamBIG Children's Festival Creative Producer Susannah Sweeney says: "What a festival. We've had an incredibly positive response from schools and families who attended DreamBIG Children's Festival. This year's program had amazing shows, and a wide range of exhibitions, installations and workshops for kids to take part in, giving them experiences they will carry in their hearts forever. Bring on DreamBIG 2021."

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "DreamBIG Children's Festival 2019 had an incredibly memorable program, and Adelaide Festival Centre is once again honoured to be the custodian of the world's longest running children's festival. It's a delight to see young audiences connect to the arts in a meaningful way through entertaining performances, thought provoking exhibitions and immersive workshops. The festival is truly a great contribution to our community."

Minister for the Arts, John Gardner: "It's wonderful to see school children inspired by a program that is specifically created for young audiences. Engaging with the arts can help foster a lifelong connection to the state's festivals and enhance their capacity to learn in different environments. The government is proud to support DreamBIG Children's Festival and we look forward to the 2021 program."

KEY POINTS

DreamBIG Children's Festival is biennial and proudly presented and managed by Adelaide Festival Centre

It ran from May 22-June 1, 2019

The theme was People Together

On the Opening Day there were 2000 students from 24 schools singing in the event

On the Opening Day over 50 schools attended events in the city of Adelaide

DreamBIG Children's Festival has two streams of programs - one for schools only and one for the general public.

More than 55 shows, events and workshops were on offer from May 22 until June 1 including over 100 performances and 230 workshops and activities.

The 2019 school program featured 10 world premieres, two Australian premieres and 10 South Australian premieres.

A cornerstone event of the Festival is the Big Family Weekend, May 25-26

Big Family Weekend saw the Adelaide Festival Centre and various inner-city locations along North Terrace transformed into a child's wonderland of adventure and discovery in art trails for kids of all ages. More than 25,000 people attended the event.

Sold out GP shows included Beep and a stage version of iconic children's story The Gruffalo.

25,000 bookings were made for 2019 DreamBIG Children's Festival

Over 200 schools booked events

60% of schools attending experience disadvantage

Approx. 2500 school students attended each day, with over 4000 on the Opening Day.

70% of events in DreamBIG are free, 30% are paid

Sold-out schools' shows included The Gruffalo, Junkyard Beats, New Owner, Katie's Birthday Party, Responding to Racism, Like Me, Like You, The Boy Who Loved Tiny Things, Women in Song and more

30+ regional schools attended the festival in Adelaide

DreamBIG Children's Festival Events took place in 8 regional locations

DreamBIG Children's Festival is proud to celebrate Adelaide's designation as a UNESCO City of Music, joining 115 other cities as part of UNESCO's Creative Cities Network. DreamBIG Children's Festival is also supported by the Department for Education and Child Development and Arts SA.

Full details for the program can be found on our website dreambigfestival.com.au





