Denise Scott Returns to the Stage With TICKETY BOO

After more than a decade away from solo performance, beloved Australian comedian Denise Scott is making a triumphant return to the stage with her most personal show yet. Her highly anticipated new solo show will premiere at the iconic Sydney Opera House in February 2026, before heading to the Melbourne Comedy Festival in March and the Brisbane Comedy Festival in May.

Famous for her razor-sharp wit and unflinching honesty, Scotty promises audiences a show unlike anything she's delivered before. So much has happened recently, so boy does she have a lot to tell you.

It's no secret that the last three years has involved one hell of a time for Denise:

"It's a very powerful thing that's happened in that it feels like anything I've talked about on stage, before cancer, is now pretty irrelevant.”

Tickety Boo promises to be Scotty at her authentic best, blending her trademark observational comedy with reflections on sanity, resilience, and the truly unexpected places where laughter can be found. In a cancer ward for one, who knew? Also, why is she feeling so goddamn positive all the time?

After years of collaborating with fellow funny lady Judith Lucy in smash hit live shows Disappointments and Still Here, Scotty's return to the solo spotlight represents a significant and celebratory moment for Australian comedy.