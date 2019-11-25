Connect, Collaborate And Celebrate For Social Inclusion Week 2019!

We are midway through Social Inclusion Week in 2019! How are you connecting, collaborating and celebrating?

Social Inclusion Week aims to help all Australians feel included and valued, giving everyone the opportunity to participate fully in society. This year marks the 11th anniversary of this fabulous initiative, which was created by Dr Jonathon Welch AM in 2009.

Jonathon comments, "We are so very proud that since the first Social Inclusion Week there have literally been thousands of inclusive events held right across Australia, with countless people joining in."

"The variety of events has been astonishing, from coffee mornings, BBQs, dances, come and try tennis clinics, 'all abilities' ice skating through to community fairs and fun days. If you can dream it, then it's been done!"

"I encourage everyone to get involved and take part, whether that's by attending an event or organising your own. Big or small, it doesn't matter. Reach out to those around you who may need a little extra help to find their way and make new friends. It's all about the opportunity to connect and reconnect within our community. Sometimes it's the simplest of gestures that bring people together," Jonathon explains.

Social Inclusion Week is now delivered and managed by Play It Forward, Jonathon's inspirational vision and legacy for the future of inclusive arts programs. Play It Forward provides a unique range of tailored programs, events and projects for all Australians.

There is still time to be part of Social Inclusion Week in 2019! Register your event and check our website to find out what is happening in your community www.socialinclusionweek.com.au.

We also have a range of merchandise available to help promote your event.

Join the conversation and follow us on social media. We look forward to connecting, collaborating and celebrating with you at #SIW19.





