Circus Oz Presents SIDESAULT AT THE MELBA

Melba festival presents experimental works that challenge and push the notions of contemporary circus.

This year Sidesault at The Melba will feature six national and international circus artists and companies, including a First Nations circus company: Na Djinang and a feminist circus ensemble: GUSH.

Generously supported by the City of Yarra, Sidesault at The Melba will include stunning new visual artworks interplaying with spectacular physical feats; and also a range of stories from lost cultural identity through to a plain old-fashioned quest for revenge.

Co-curated by Circus Oz Senior Artistic Associate: Antonella Casella and The Melba Spiegeltent Producer: Brian Robertson, Sidesault at the Melba gives circus artists the license to take creative risks.

"With Sidesault now in its third year, we're starting to see contemporary circus evolve at a grassroots level. Artists and performers are drawing from dance, burlesque and visual art to explore different ways of moving an audience through physical storytelling," explained Robertson.

"The artists programmed this year are really pushing the boundaries - it's exciting to watch. We hope that audiences will relish the chance to experience something totally new at this year's Sidesault," said Robertson.

The success of last year's Sidesault at The Melba saw BOSS Squad by Madhouse Circus & Point and Flex Circus; and also Laser Kiwi by Colossal Productions head to the 2019 Adelaide Fringe to present critically acclaimed seasons.

At this year's Green Room Awards, Sidesault at The Melba was nominated for Innovation in Curatorial Contribution & Programming as well as two acknowledgements in the Contemporary and Experimental Performance category:

Nomination for Performance for Young Audiences: Jugg Life - Jugg Life

Co-Winner for Circus Production: Hell is other people - Love is the Drug

Booking melbaspiegeltent.com.au





