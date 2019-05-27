Christian Hull and Tanya Hennessy Announce Joint LOW EXPECTATIONS Tour

Frontier Comedy is thrilled to announce the first ever joint show for Australia's most adorable BFFs, Christian Hull & Tanya Hennessy! The pair are joining forces to perform live on stage together on their first joint tour - beginning with a show at City Hall on Tanya's home turf of Newcastle on Thursday 27 June, before heading to Brisbane's Old Museum on Friday 28 June, Sydney's Factory Theatre on Saturday 29 June and wrapping up at Melbourne's Comic's Lounge on Sunday 30 June.



Following on from a sold-out sixteen-date Aussie tour for comedian, writer and podcaster Christian, Hull & Hennessy are asking you to lower your expectations and enjoy an hour of silliness, salacious stories and life advice from the beloved comedians. Tickets are not expected to last long!



In his long-term role as National Digital Video Producer, Christian created hours of hilarious content for the national Carrie & Tommy Show. Working closely with The Project's Carrie Bickmore and comedian Tommy Little, Christian's talent was so apparent that he ended up as much a regular in front of the camera as he was in the editing room and was given the honour of high-powered duties like interviewing Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith. But it was the videos he would shoot at home after work at a prolific and consistent rate of a few a week, with hilarious characters including his hugely popular alter-ego 'Trish', that quickly earned Christian his loyal online following. From here Christian started his own Complete Drivel podcast - a chart-topping iTunes mainstay which he began performing as a live show to big theatres and comedy clubs in 2018 to 100% sold out houses - with 7889 of a possible 7890 tickets sold across 8 cities.



If Amy Schumer and Rebel Wilson had a love child, you'd get Tanya Hennessy. The best-selling author, columnist, national broadcaster and TV presenter was working in Queensland as a breakfast radio presenter when she started making hilarious clips in her down-time. Her engaging and relatable take on life have since seen her earn over 600 million views on Facebook and a loyal following of 1.5 million across social media.

The award-winning breakfast radio host has twice taken out gongs at the Australian Commercial Radio Awards (ACRAs), including the prestigious Best Entertainment Presenter last year. Tanya is no stranger to households across the country with her regular appearances on The Project, The Morning Show, Studio Ten, Bachelor Unpacked, and The Loop for Ten Peach. She will also be appearing on Celebrity Name Game later next month. Tanya's book, Am I Doing this Right? has earnt her the title of best-selling author and she's now in the process of writing her second book with Allen & Unwin. She's also a regular columnist for Ten Daily and is currently the co-host on Weekend National Breakfast with the Hit Network. The RUOK? Day ambassador and Cosmo Woman Of The Year nominee is a multi-talented, multi-media star in every sense of the word.

??? 2.3 million combined social media followers ???



??? 23 million combined views on YouTube ???



??? 715 million combined views on Facebook ???

Join these two prolific comedians, creators, bosom buddies and internet darlings as they hit Australian live stages for the very first time in what is sure to be a fun-filled, unique and eccentric joint show not to be missed. Join the Frontier Members Pre-sale on Tuesday 28 May for access to tickets ahead of the general public on-sale on Thursday 30 May (11am local time).

CHRISTIAN HULL & TANYA HENNESSY

LOW EXPECTATIONS TOUR

JUNE 2019

Presented by Frontier Comedy

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiercomedy.com/hullandhennessy

Runs 24 hours from: Tue 28 May (11am AEST)

or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Thu 30 May (11am local time)



Thu 27 Jun | 7pm

Newcastle City Hall | Newcastle, NSW

ticketek.com.au | 13 28 49



Fri 28 Jun | 7pm

The Old Museum | Brisbane, QLD

oldmuseum.org | 07 3257 4089



Sat 29 Jun | 7pm

The Factory Theatre | Sydney, NSW

factorytheatre.com.au | 02 9550 3666



Sun 30 Jun | 2pm

The Comic's Lounge | Melbourne, VIC

moshtix.com | 1300 GET TIX (438 849)



This event is recommended for patrons aged 15+

Contains coarse language and adult themes





