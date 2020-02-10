COME FROM AWAY Announces A Final Extension In Melbourne Until 21 March 2020

Melbourne's love affair with global hit musical COME FROM AWAY will continue for an extra two weeks, with the announcement today that it will extend its season until Saturday 21 March 2020.

Establishing a new record, the most successful musical in the Comedy Theatre's history, the Australian production opened in July 2019 and continues to attract spontaneous standing ovations from the entire audience at every performance. Melburnians and tourists have poured into the theatre across the summer, with the production playing to capacity houses each night.

Producer, Rodney Rigby said "We have been completely overwhelmed by the response to Come From Away in Melbourne. This is the final extension possible, with the Melbourne Comedy Festival booked into the theatre for April - but if we could stay longer, we would!"

Currently there are five productions of COME FROM AWAY playing simultaneously around the world, and it has won over 40 international awards.

The first production opened on Broadway to rave reviews in 2017 and has continued its record-breaking triumph with a second production in Toronto approaching its third year, a third production touring North America, now in its second year, and a West End production that opened in February earlier this year. The recently opened Australian production in Melbourne marks the fifth company.

The ground-breaking new musical is based on the incredible real-life events in the wake of the September 11 tragedy when 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 people from over 100 countries were redirected to Gander, Newfoundland, almost doubling the population of the remote Canadian town.

Capturing the generosity and hospitality of the small community of Gander who invited the "come from aways" into their homes, it is an inspirational story of hope and humanity.





