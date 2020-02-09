CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Extends Melbourne Season

Due to the overwhelming demand for tickets for their upcoming Melbourne season, Cirque du Soleil have announced a Melbourne season extension of their most acclaimed touring show to date, KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities. Performances for School Holidays, Easter and Mother's Day from 28 April through 10 May go on sale today via cirquedusoleil.com/kurios.

Melbourne will be the third city on the KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities Australian tour, continuing to Adelaide and a final stop in Perth. Audiences and reviewers alike from recent visits to Sydney and Brisbane have all discovered the wonders of Michel Laprise's tale in which time comes to a complete stop, transporting the audience inside a fantasy world where everything is possible.

SEASON: From 12 March through 10 May

VENUE Under the grey and white Big Top at Flemington Racecourse

PERFORMANCES: Tuesday to Friday 8pm; Saturday 4:30pm & 8pm; Sunday 1:30pm & 5pm

TICKET PRICE: From $80

BOOKINGS: www.cirquedusoleil.com/kurios

EXPERIENCE KURIOS LIKE A VIP: From $325

The ultimate Cirque du Soleil experience with the best seats and access to the intimate VIP suite one hour before the show and at intermission, including wines, hors d'oeuvres, take-home souvenirs and free parking.

Sign up at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueclub for complimentary membership to the Cirque Club. Members receive advance access to the best seats under the Big Top, deals and discounts for tickets, promotions with our partners and a chance to experience never-before seen exclusive Cirque du Soleil content.





