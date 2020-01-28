CHICAGO Sizzles In Melbourne For Only 4 More Weeks!

The multi-award winning, record breaking musical CHICAGO has razzle dazzled across Australia selling out in Sydney and Brisbane with now only 4 weeks to go in Melbourne! Audiences have been flocking to the State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne throughout the Summer and are agreeing that this show is not be missed! Produced in Australia by John Frost and Suzanne Jones, this critically acclaimed production must close on February 23.

The sassy musical stars some of Australia's most talented performers. Starring as the irreverent and determined Roxie Hart, is one of our most versatile entertainers, Natalie Bassingthwaighte and joining her as the empowered and glamorous Velma Kelly is musical theatre star Alinta Chidzey. Much adored Casey Donovan plays the tough and sassy prison warden Matron 'Mama' Morton. Playing the role of the cunning and charismatic lawyer Billy Flynn exclusively in Melbourne is Australian superstar Jason Donovan.

Starring alongside this star studded cast is musical theatre stalwart Rodney Dobson playing Roxie's charming and vulnerable husband Amos Hart and J. Furtado as gossip hound Mary Sunshine. The wonderful ensemble cast includes Amy Berrisford, Andrew Cook, Todd Dewberry, Samantha Dodemaide, Mitchell Fistrovic, Ben Gillespie, Chaska Halliday, Travis Khan, Hayley Martin, Kristina McNamara, Joe Meldrum, Tom New, Jessica Vellucci, Romina Villafranca, Rachael Ward, Zachary Webster and Mitchell Woodcock.

Inspired by CHICAGO's prohibition era, Melbourne audiences have also been enjoying summer nights at The Speakeasy at The Barre at Arts Centre Melbourne as well as some fun at Sofitel Melbourne on Collins where patrons and in room guests can participate in underground syndicates and secret passwords to enjoy their favourite cocktails.

The Kander & Ebb musical has been seen by over 31 million people worldwide in 36 countries and is the winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy Award. CHICAGO continues to play on Broadway and around the world in multiple languages and is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer Billy Flynn to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

CHICAGO, which is based on the 1926 play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, has a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The 1996 Broadway revival of CHICAGO is choreographed by Tony Award winning Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse and is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie. CHICAGO features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage, whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic or whether you are after a perfect night of pure entertainment, CHICAGO always delivers.





