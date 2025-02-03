CATS in Australia Adds New Cities Plus Extra Sydney Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producer John Frost for Crossroads Live announced that following the season at Theatre Royal Sydney from 17 June, CATS would also be playing at Her Majesty’s Theatre Adelaide from September and at Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne from December. Waitlist now to be first in line to buy tickets in Adelaide and Melbourne.

Extra performances in Sydney up until 10 August are on pre-sale from today and on general public sales from Friday due to huge demand.

“CATS is a legendary show that I’ve admired for over 40 years. A sparkling fusion of music, dance and verse, it was revolutionary when it first opened and enticed new audiences into the world of musical theatre,” said John Frost. “I can’t wait to bring the original production of CATS back to Australia to celebrate its 40th anniversary, not only to Theatre Royal Sydney where it all began, but also to Adelaide and Melbourne. Australia has an enduring love for CATS and it’s time to let the memory live again.”

Based on T. S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats and set to music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, CATS has been captivating audiences around the globe since it opened at the New London Theatre (now known as the Gillian Lynne) in 1981, where it played for 21 record-breaking years and almost 9,000 performances, winning both the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. Since then, CATS has been presented in over 50 countries, translated into 23 languages and has been seen by over 81 million people world-wide. On Broadway, CATS played for 18 years and won seven Tony Awards including Best Musical.

The musical tells the story of the Jellicle cat tribe. On just one special night of the year, all Jellicle cats meet at the Jellicle Ball where Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, makes the Jellicle choice and announces which of them will go up to “The Heaviside Layer” and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.

The timeless musical score includes the hit song Memory, which has been recorded by more than 150 artists including Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Nicole Scherzinger, Johnny Mathis, Liberace and Barry Manilow. With “timeless music, spectacular sets and a superb cast” (Daily Mirror), breathtaking choreography and of course the unforgettable Memory, CATS is a magical musical like no other.

