Bianka Ismailovski Brings Hit Comedy Show WORKING GIRL To Melbourne Fringe For A Festival Encore

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bianka Ismailovski will return with her unique, hilarious and 100% true solo stand-up comedy show Working Girl.

She sold out houses at this year's Melbourne International Comedy Festival, now strap in as the ethically non-monogamous, sober, bisexual, divorcée comedian and broadcaster pulls back the curtain on her sex work career once more at Melbourne Fringe

Quite literally a born entertainer (her father was a Croatian popstar and Eurovision finalist; her mother is a former Miss Yugoslavia), Bianka's sharp wit, bite-sized sketches, sex-positivity and outright thirst-trapping have collected her an online following of over 30,000 like-minded babes.

You've heard her SCREAMINGLY hilarious storytelling style on podcasts like Abbie Chatfield's It's A Lot and as co-host of Just The Gist, now catch her wild autobiographical comedy show live - with five shows at Chinese Museum from October 8 through 12, followed by two special filmed events at Stupid Old Studios in Brunswick on Friday 18 and Saturday 19 October.

You're not going to see corporate gear paired with dad sneakers here – Bianka isn't *that* kinda working girl. She's booked, blessed, and in her bag - working the oldest profession known to humankind.

Known for her outrageous storytelling, sass, wit, and charm - Bianka is here with her new solo standup show, taking you all on the ride through her sex work career. Laugh out loud at the absolute gag-worthy life Bianka leads and get ready for an all-access pass into her wild lifestyle.

Thanks to her trademark candour in opening up about all aspects of her life - including discovering her sexual orientation, her journey into non-monogamy, having group sex and a career in sex work, and being single and child-free by choice - Bianka has gathered a dedicated audience, with fans including the hugely popular Australian podcaster Abbie Chatfield, who called Bianka's hilarious Nightmare Fuel story one of her favourites of all time.

Bianka has written and performed four one-hour solo shows, selling out comedy festivals across Australia to audience and critical acclaim, including most recently Working Girl. She has recently launched a new vodcasting venture, The BiankaIsm Show, with new episodes to come later in the year.

If you didn't catch her sell-out show at Melbourne International Comedy Festival this year, don't miss the hilarious Bianka Ismailovski when she brings Working Girl back for a Melbourne Fringe encore.

With a limited five show season at Chinese Museum, followed by two special filmed events at Stupid Old Studios, make sure you snap up tickets early as this show will sell out!

MELBOURNE FRINGE FESTIVAL

NAARM/MELBOURNE

CHINESE MUSEUM

6.30pm TUE 8 OCT - SAT 12 OCT

Cohen Pl, Melbourne

STUPID OLD STUDIOS*

7.30pm FRI 18 OCT & SAT 19 OCT

Peveril St, Brunswick

*These two shows will be filmed.

TICKETS via melbournefringe.com.au | Ph: 03 9660 9666

This event is recommended for patrons aged 16+. Contains coarse language and adult

themes. Check venue age restrictions before booking for minors.

Patrons are advised to only ever purchase tickets through the authorised sellers listed on the More Talent website.

Comments